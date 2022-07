QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Adams County Board has handed out more than $1.7 million of money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act to several projects. The county board on Tuesday night approved six resolutions that will hand out $1.74 million in ARPA funding. They include $225,000 for upgrades to the Clayton-Camp Point Water District, $350,000 to replace and expand Payson's water tower, and $450,000 for replacing the watermains in Clayton and at the Adams County Fairgrounds outside Mendon.

ADAMS COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO