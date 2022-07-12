Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera signs with Atlanta United

Atlanta United

Atlanta United announced Tuesday the club has signed Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera from Deportivo Independiente Medellín to a four-year contract.

Mosquera, an Under-22 Initiative signing, will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. The MLS secondary transfer window opened on July 7, making him eligible for selection.

“Edwin is an exciting winger with a unique profile and is someone who will bring a different dynamic to our team,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He will add competition to our attacking group and we’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta United.”

The 21-year-old has made a total of 55 first division appearances in Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. Born in Quibdó, Colombia, Mosquera joined Independiente Medellín in 2016 at the age of 15, later joining the First Team in 2019 and going on to make 40 total appearances for the club. He made his debut in the Colombian first division on April 28, 2019 in a 1-1 draw against Alianza Petrolera and his first start in the following match, a 2-1 win against Atlético Huila. He made 18 league appearances in his first season in 2019. In 2020, Mosquera made 16 appearances, including seven in Copa Libertadores, making his debut in the competition on Feb. 19, 2020 against Atlético Tucuman.

After making six appearances for Medellín to start the 2021 league season, he was loaned to Juventude of Brazil’s Série A in May where he made one appearance before returning to Medellín in October of 2021. Mosquera was loaned to Aldosivi of the Argentine first division in January of 2022 where the winger made 14 appearances this season and recorded four assists.

Mosquera has represented Colombia at the U-20 level, starting a pair of friendlies against Ecuador’s U-20s on Dec. 16 and Dec. 19, 2020. In the first match, a 5-1 win for Colombia, he tallied a goal and an assist.