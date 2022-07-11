ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sad News; Lake McClellan Has Dried Up. But Don’t Lose Hope Yet.

By Charlie
 2 days ago
It's heartbreaking for the many who have made memories at Lake McClellan. Visitors to the lake have recently shared photos on social media, saying that it has dried up. In the photos you can see grass growing where there was once water. But don't lose hope just yet. This...

