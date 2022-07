Black bears are found throughout much of state. Learn what to do if you see a bear and take steps around your home to prevent problems with black bears. With the increasing number of black bears found in many areas of Massachusetts, it is important for all residents to know how to prevent problems. While people living in western Massachusetts have been coexisting with bears for years, others in the eastern part of the state may be surprised to learn that black bears likely live nearby as well. In the mid-1970s, the Massachusetts black bear population was estimated at under 100 individuals, and today the population is estimated to be over 4,500.

