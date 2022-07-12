New PSA Informs New Yorkers Of What To Do In A Nuclear Strike

New York City's newest public service ad focuses on what to do after a possible nuclear attack on the city.

"While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe," reads a release from the NYC Emergency Management Department.

The ad recommends three steps New Yorkers should take during such an event: get inside away from windows; stay inside and move to the basement if possible; stay put for alerts of when it's safe to go outside again.

"If you were outside after the blast, get clean immediately," the ad continues. "Remove and bag all out clothing, to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body."

The ad is also part of a campaign to encourage residents to sign up for Notify NYC, the city's official free emergency communications program by visiting NYC.gov/notifynyc or by calling 311.

