Altoona police search for suspect in burglary, car theft investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is investigating a burglary and stolen vehicle and are turning to the public for help.

Altoona Police are trying to identify the man seen in the picture provided in relation to a burglary and stolen vehicle investigation. Police said it happened on 22nd Street between Broad and Beale Avenue.

Photo provided by Altoona Police Department on Facebook

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call Detective Stickel at 814-949-2517 or you can send a message to the Altoona police Facebook page by clicking here .

