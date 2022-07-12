ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona police search for suspect in burglary, car theft investigation

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is investigating a burglary and stolen vehicle and are turning to the public for help.

Altoona Police are trying to identify the man seen in the picture provided in relation to a burglary and stolen vehicle investigation. Police said it happened on 22nd Street between Broad and Beale Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF7TD_0gcoMIIp00
Photo provided by Altoona Police Department on Facebook

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call Detective Stickel at 814-949-2517 or you can send a message to the Altoona police Facebook page by clicking here .

