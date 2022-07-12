ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mall Slammed For ‘Racist’ Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

By Black Information Network
Atlanta Daily World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a “racist” railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung...

atlantadailyworld.com

Comments / 32

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

White Texas Kroger Security Guard Who Dragged, Pepper-Sprayed, Racially Profiled Black Women, Fired

A Kroger store in Houston has parted ways with a security guard accused by multiple customers of racially profiling Black women. Several Black women shared their traumatic experiences with the since-terminated security guard. Kamesha Sterling was the first to record her April 13 encounter where the guard verbally and physically abused her cousin, Stephanie Teal, who is special needs, Click 2 Houston reports.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Dad and Son Launch First Black Male-Owned Wig and Extension Line After Acquiring BlackHair.com From Asian Owners

A 41-year-old Dante Lee, and his 15-year-old son, DJ, have made history as the first African American father and son duo to own their own line of wigs and extensions. With their recent acquisition of BlackHair.com from its previous Asian owners, they have established themselves as key players in a multi-billion dollar industry where very few Black entrepreneurs have ownership.
COLUMBUS, OH
Long Beach Tribune

Black woman claims White man ‘dehumanized’ her and called her ‘an animal’ in front of her nephew and sister while they were at a park; the ‘racially motivated incident’ was caught on camera

The number of racial incidents nationwide is constantly on the rise in the last couple of years, but this trend is especially noticeable after the county reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns since the spring months last year. Per a CNN report from last fall, more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement in 2020 that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, gender, religion or disability — a number that has been on the rise in recent years, according to FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report. Per VOA report, the rising trend continued last year as some of the largest US cities reported hate crimes spike of 39% and that continues in 2022 too.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Black Enterprise

White Teacher Accused of Making Black Students Pick Cotton Sues Parents

A white teacher in Rochester, New York, is clapping back in the form of a lawsuit after being accused of making Black students pick cotton as part of a history lesson. Patrick Rausch says his lesson was misconstrued and he’s the victim of a social media campaign of “inflammatory and untrue statements,” Democrat & Chronicle reports. In his lawsuit, Rausch admits to bringing cotton into his class as part of a history lesson about Eli Whitney and the cotton gin but says the allegations that made national headlines are false.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Iheartradio
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Customer’s Racist Tirade Against Restaurant Worker

A woman went on a racist tirade against at an Orlando restaurant worker after she complained about the shrimp and crab meal she ate and was denied a refund. According to the King Cajun Crawfish Instagram page, the customer wanted her money back after claiming that a portion of her meal—the majority of which she’d already eaten—was spoiled. When the employee told the customer that she couldn’t get a refund, the customer called her a “Chinese bitch” before using a mock Asian accent. The customer then walked away from the counter to leave the restaurant, but forgot her to-go order. She went back to the employee, mocked her again, told her to go back to her country, and called her a “Korean bitch,” perhaps not realizing that China and Korea are two different countries. The restaurant identified the woman as a local small business owner.
ORLANDO, FL
Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
SONY
TheDailyBeast

Florida 61-Year-Old Loses His McDonald’s Job After Attack on Black Teen

One of the white men arrested for allegedly attacking a Black teen in a residential Florida neighborhood this week appears to have lost a major source of income. In a statement to The Daily Beast, McDonald’s confirmed that Howard Hughes is no longer employed by one of its Orlando franchisees. “We are deeply disturbed and disappointed by what we’ve seen in this video,” local McDonald’s owner and operator James Gilchrist wrote. “This behavior goes against our values and is not tolerated. I can confirm this individual is no longer employed by my organization.” Hughes, 61, and Donald Corsi, 52, were booked by Seminole County police Wednesday. Hughes was charged with felony property damage and misdemeanor battery for the alleged assault on a 16-year-old. The teen’s family accused the men of racial profiling him as he drove through their ritzy neighborhood in Sanford, the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Florida teens break in and throw a party in $8 million mansion

A group of teenagers reportedly broke into an $8 million mansion and threw a party, severely damaging the property.The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which is now investigating the episode, was called on Saturday to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast. Footage from the wild night has been circulating on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms.In some of the footage, the teens can be seen converting the entrance of the luxury home into a boxing ring and actually fighting each other.Click here to read our free newsletter
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy