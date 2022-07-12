ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Former Handy Stop owners welcome friends, open Amis Grocery store in downtown Lafayette

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 6 days ago

Amis Grocery has opened downtown and is ready to welcome new and old friends.

Co-owners Rachel Brown and Bradley Cruice officially opened the store Monday, filling the void left when their former store, Handy Stop Market & Cafe, closed because its building was sold .

"Downtown is booming and we're gonna be a part of that boom, we want to feed the boom," Brown said. "We want to be in the middle of all the fun things that are happening that are thriving down here."

Amis Grocery is located in the former Poupart's space in the Gordon Square building at 100 E. Vermilion St. The location was Brown and Cruice's first choice for a new store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIRwW_0gcoLzqv00

"It was a really great fit for us. It's a much more manageable space," Cruice said. "It's kind of a homier feel.

"It's great to be downtown where we can meet the needs of our customers and our amis — our friends."

Business Buzz: Rouses has permit for 4th Lafayette Parish store, groundbreaking set for downtown apartments

The store will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Its deli allows Amis Grocery to offer healthier breakfast and lunch options.

During breakfast, there will be things like coffee (brewed at Reve Coffee Roasters), smoothies, parfaits and biscuits.

Lunch items will include deli sandwiches, chicken salad and potato salad.

Shoppers can pick up staple grocery items like rice, red beans and milk. Grab-and-go snacks like chips and drinks also are available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5jAL_0gcoLzqv00

And Amis Grocery, like Handy Stop Market & Cafe, will feature locally-sourced brands. It's a way to celebrate and support small businesses that support Amis Grocery, Brown said.

More: Lafayette Strong Pavilion on Camellia Boulevard to be torn down Wednesday

While the location is new, Brown and Cruice welcomed familiar faces who came into the store Monday.

"As much as they missed us, we missed them, maybe more," Brown said. "We couldn't stay away, even while we were closed for that transitional period when we were looking for a second space. We would visit them and talk to them. It's so good to see them back in a store space."

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Former Handy Stop owners welcome friends, open Amis Grocery store in downtown Lafayette

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette Parish, LA
Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
Lafayette Parish, LA
Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Business
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Brown
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy