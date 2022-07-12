Former Handy Stop owners welcome friends, open Amis Grocery store in downtown Lafayette

Amis Grocery has opened downtown and is ready to welcome new and old friends.

Co-owners Rachel Brown and Bradley Cruice officially opened the store Monday, filling the void left when their former store, Handy Stop Market & Cafe, closed because its building was sold .

"Downtown is booming and we're gonna be a part of that boom, we want to feed the boom," Brown said. "We want to be in the middle of all the fun things that are happening that are thriving down here."

Amis Grocery is located in the former Poupart's space in the Gordon Square building at 100 E. Vermilion St. The location was Brown and Cruice's first choice for a new store.

"It was a really great fit for us. It's a much more manageable space," Cruice said. "It's kind of a homier feel.

"It's great to be downtown where we can meet the needs of our customers and our amis — our friends."

The store will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Its deli allows Amis Grocery to offer healthier breakfast and lunch options.

During breakfast, there will be things like coffee (brewed at Reve Coffee Roasters), smoothies, parfaits and biscuits.

Lunch items will include deli sandwiches, chicken salad and potato salad.

Shoppers can pick up staple grocery items like rice, red beans and milk. Grab-and-go snacks like chips and drinks also are available.

And Amis Grocery, like Handy Stop Market & Cafe, will feature locally-sourced brands. It's a way to celebrate and support small businesses that support Amis Grocery, Brown said.

While the location is new, Brown and Cruice welcomed familiar faces who came into the store Monday.

"As much as they missed us, we missed them, maybe more," Brown said. "We couldn't stay away, even while we were closed for that transitional period when we were looking for a second space. We would visit them and talk to them. It's so good to see them back in a store space."

