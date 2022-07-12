ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Minor flown to Children's Hospital after crash on Plyleys Lane

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
CHILLICOTHE — A two-vehicle head-on crash took place Monday on Plyleys Lane in Chillicothe. The crash, which currently remains under investigation, resulted in one minor being flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On July 11 at approximately 3:04 p.m., A 2014 Kia Soul, driven by Avereauna Dunn, of Kingson, was negotiating a curve southwest on Plyleys Lane when a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Brandon Leach, of New Lexington, failed to negotiate a curve northeast on Plyleys Lane traveled left of center and struck the Kia head-on, according to the patrol.

US Route 35 in Ross County:Michigan man dies after his van collides with semi

Dunn was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for her injuries. Leach was flown to Grant Medical Center for his injuries. Two juvenile passengers were also injured in the crash. One was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for her injuries, the second sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by a family member.

Leach was listed as critical but in stable condition by Grant Medical Center. The juvenile passenger who was flown was also listed as critical but in stable condition by Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Plyleys Lane was closed for approximately one hour and thirty minutes. Scioto Township Fire/EMS, Union Township Fire/EMS and the Veterans Affairs EMS assisted on the scene.

IN THIS ARTICLE
