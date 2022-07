If former Ravens tight end Eric Green had his way, he would have retired with Baltimore. He might soon have a reason to make regular trips back to the city. His son, Elijah Green, is one of the top prospects available in this weekend’s Major League Baseball draft, in which the Orioles have the first overall pick. An outfielder out of IMG Academy in Florida, Elijah is believed to be among the handful of players Baltimore is considering with its second No. 1 pick in four years.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO