Law

Attorney General contends old abortion law is valid and consistent with legislative intent

By Brad McElhinny
Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia’s Attorney General argues in new court filings that the state’s felony abortion law that sprung back after being inactive for a half century should be considered in effect. The Attorney General contends that laws passed after the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade ruling were meant...

wvmetronews.com

