Mayfield, Fitterer to speak at Tuesday press conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer and newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield will speak to the media at a press conference Tuesday at noon.

Fitterer will open the press conference to discuss the recent moves followed by Mayfield at 12:30 p.m.

The Panthers announced a trade for the fifth-year quarterback and former number one overall pick on Wednesday, July 6. The Panthers sent a conditional fifth-round 2024 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for Mayfield.

Fans can watch the press conferences live on the Panthers’ YouTube , Facebook and Twitter channels as well as Panthers.com and the Panthers app.

