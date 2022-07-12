ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcell, OK

City: Purcell water levels not recovering to serve all customers

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lhm1q_0gcoJ1UM00

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Purcell are being asked to conserve water so they can adequately serve all customers.

Purcell Public Works Authority announced that water levels are not adequately recovering to serve all customers in the community.

“Although you and your neighbors may have water, there are hundreds of people in the Purcell area we are struggling to reach,” the City of Purcell posted on Facebook.

City leaders say back-to-back leaks caused a major issue for the water supply.

Now, they are asking residents to be mindful of their usage.

Officials say Purcell residents shouldn’t water their lawns, wash their cars, or use excess water when it’s not a necessity.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Norman issues mandatory water restrictions

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman say the community’s water supply has reached critical levels. The City of Norman announced that it will implement mandatory water restrictions for Norman utility customers, effective immediately. As a result, the following rules must be followed:. Outdoor irrigation is limited...
NORMAN, OK
Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

It is the responsibility of the home owner and or tenant to maintain their property or be subject to a $260 fine. Violations are as follows:. 1. Tall grass or weeds, junk, trash, debris, inoperable vehicles, and discharging grass clippings into the street. 2. You are responsible for maintaining your...
PURCELL, OK
KFOR

Blue-green algae detected in Norman park pond

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman city officials are warning residents that blue-green algae was detected in a park pond. The blue-green algae was detected in the pond at NE Lions Park. Additional signage is being placed to remind community members that people and their pets are prohibited from going...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Should Oklahomans be conserving water this time of year?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahomans be conserving water this time of year?. More than 6,400 Oklahoma City residents were left with low-pressure water on Wednesday because of a water main break. Is it the heat or infrastructure?. Cities surrounding the metro are making an effort to conserve water. "We’ve...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Purcell, OK
Government
City
Purcell, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Lawns#Noodling#Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
news9.com

City Of Norman Encourages Residents To Voluntarily Conserve Water

Norman city officials said Tuesday that it is asking residents to voluntarily conduct "water conservation methods." The city cited the efforts due to a water pump replacement at Lake Thunderbird, which is expected to take place July 18. If residents have that ends in an even number, officials suggest watering...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Water Line Break Leaves Residents, Businesses Without Water

People in parts of south Oklahoma City are without water Wednesday morning due to a water line break, according to the Oklahoma City Utilities Department. City crews said they are working to fix a line coming from Lake Stanley Draper. The outage is currently impacting parts of the city south...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Thousands of household goods to be given away during event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local church is once again organizing an event to help members of the community. Ebenezer Baptist Church is partnering with World Vision to host a Household Goods Giveaway on Friday, July 15 in southwest Oklahoma City. Beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, volunteers will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Photos: Dogs up for adoption in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Employees at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are ‘busting at the seams’ with animals in need of loving homes. On July 12, the shelter took in 37 dogs and 41 cats. The shelter says it was able to adopt nine dogs and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy