Larose, LA

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

 2 days ago
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 11, 2022, shortly after 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on...

