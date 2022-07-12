Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 91. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 91 near Arpent Lane in Acadia Parish shortly before 10:00 a.m. on July 12, 2022. 8-year-old Mazey Guidry of Eunice, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 11, 2022, shortly before 1:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 55th Street in Cut Off, Louisiana. Michael Guill, 43, of Cut Off, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana State Police Troop C is on the scene of an overturned commercial motor vehicle on LA Hwy 308 near Amoco Road. Currently both lanes of LA Hwy 308 are closed as crews work to make recovery. Motorists traveling north and south on LA Hwy 308 are encouraged to detour...
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – Wilder Garcia, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, July 12, at the conclusion of a month-long search for a missing 14-year-old girl. The teen girl from Virginia was reported missing on July 8. On the date of Garcia’s arrest, deputies and detectives were called “to a motel on LA Highway 182 in […]
Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
Cut Off – On July 11, 2022, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 37th Street. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose. The preliminary investigation revealed...
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Jefferson and Orleans Parish are investigating separate shootings that left two people dead overnight. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Penwood Drive in unincorporated Gretna. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arriving at the scene found a man outside a home suffering at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, the JPSO said.
One Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water, Another Arrested for DWI on the Water and Drug Charges. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on July 12, 2022, that on July 9, enforcement agents arrested two men in St. Mary Parish for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI).
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs Office arrested one of their former deputies Wednesday, on two misdemeanor charges of delinquency of a juvenile. The deputy had only been employed for nine months. Former St. Tammany Deputy with the Corrections Division, 19-year-old Nathan Bennett, allegedly...
Late Night UTV Crash on LA 5 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 11, 2022, that on July 10, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash involving a (UTV) utility terrain vehicle on LA Hwy 5 at the intersection of Bates Road. Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, of Frierson, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Attorney General Responds to Conviction of 1 of 6 Involved in Fatal 2021 Shooting of a 19-Year-Old Man. Louisiana – After Colton Boudreaux pled guilty to manslaughter and drug charges on July 13, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement:. “My office and I are...
BATON ROUGE- Sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Louisiana State Police launched an internal investigation after one of their troopers was on a boat involved in a hit and run crash on July 2, 2022 in Assumption Parish. The trooper was a passenger on the boat that caused...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish deputies say an arrested suspect is dead after an apparent medical episode on Wednesday evening. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the incident started when a deputy was transporting the arrestee to the Jefferson Parish Correction Center and noticed the suspect to be in some kind of ‘medical distress.’
Louisiana Man Dies in Boating Incident After Floatation Device Fails to Inflate. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on July 11, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred on July 10 in Caddo Parish. Elvis Edwards, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was recovered deceased...
One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – On July 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday, July 9, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. According to reports, the crash happened on LA Hwy 105, just south of Begnaud Road near Simmesport, Louisiana, and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine.
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A heavy police presence was seen outside of a hotel in Harvey on Wednesday morning. Early reports show that the Jefferson Parish SWAT Team was on site assisting the US Marshals with a case. Teams are currently staged at the In Town Suites hotel, located...
