Anti-poverty pilot programs begins in Chicago

By Robert Thies
Magic 95.1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. (IRN) — The taxpayer funded program in Chicago to give more than 3,500 households...

www.magic951.com

Comments / 0

 

nprillinois.org

Chicago midwife hopes South Side birth center will help close maternal health gap

Jeanine Valrie-Logan had 12 clients scheduled during a recent evening shift at The Birth Center at PCC in Berwyn, a Chicago suburb. The first client is a woman nearing her due date, and her baby girl has been kicking a lot. Later it’s a young couple who say they’re feeling tired and stressed caring for their newborn daughter. And then a pregnant woman with questions about treating her gestational diabetes.
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
WGN Radio

CTA set to hire more workers to improve service

Keith Hill, Chicago Transit Authority Union president, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss efforts made by the CTA to hire more operators in order to improve service and reduce wait times. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
nprillinois.org

Work on Black Caucus’ health pillar draws new CEO

The south side of Chicago has some of the most severe health inequities in Illinois, including greater incidence of infant and maternal mortality and occurrence of heart disease. Fixing the disparity with health outcomes for the state’s Black communities was a priority of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. Last...
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
ABC 7 Chicago

CPS Back-to-School Bashes return to 10 Chicago locations ahead of 1st day of class

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will kick-off its annual Back-to-School Bashes from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday at Finkl Academy on the Southwest side. Friday's event will be the first of ten events scheduled throughout the city which are meant for students and families to connect with their school communities and get prepared for the new school year which is set to begin Aug. 22.
WGN Radio

Illinois teacher shortage may cause problems for 2022-2023 school year

Nancy Latham, Executive Director and Council on Teacher Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why many school districts in the state are facing staff shortages ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
Forest Park Review

ShowerUp, a team effort, helps the homeless

Taking a shower in the morning is something most of us take for granted, but for homeless people living on the street, it is a luxury. On Thursday, June 30 a 20-foot ShowerUp trailer with three shower stalls, air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter, was spotted in the parking lot owned by the village of Forest Park, just north of the Blue Line Station.
spotonillinois.com

Why Are New COVID Variants Bringing More Symptoms? Chicago's Top Doc Explains

With more people across the U.S. contracting the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 subvariants, doctors are warning of new, additional symptoms related to the virus. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have caused more upper respiratory, cold and flu-like symptoms, according to Chicago's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
cwbchicago.com

Downtown violence is through the roof, but Chicago’s top cop refuses to talk about it: ‘a divisive conversation’

After another violent weekend in River North about ten months ago, local Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) pleaded with Chicago police leadership to “get this sh*t under control.”. Since then, the Chicago Police Department has restricted nighttime vehicle traffic in some downtown entertainment districts. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has...
fox32chicago.com

Black-owned company wants to reopen Gresham Save A Lot

CHICAGO - Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership. Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.
WBBM News Radio

University of Chicago Medicine report reveals higher rates of cancer, heart disease for South Side and south suburban residents

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Research done by the University of Chicago Medicine found there’s much work to be done in addressing health disparities. The latest Community Health Needs Assessment, which is done every three years, focuses on about a million people in the service areas of the University of Chicago Medical Center, on the south side, and Ingalls Memorial Hospital, in the South suburbs.
