Yellowstone lead actor Kevin Costner sat down to discuss all things Westerns, acting, and how long he’ll continue working on the hit series. The longtime Hollywood icon found late career success as the patriarch of the Dutton family in Taylor Sheridan’s hit melodrama for Paramount+. Though he admits that he doesn’t know when or how the show will end, he did give one specific insight about his own future as its star.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO