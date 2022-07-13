ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premium Beauty Deals for Prime Day! These 9 Celeb-Loved Products Are All on Sale at Amazon

By Hannah Kahn
 2 days ago

Stars — they’re just like Us . Seriously! They wake up with bedhead and dark circles just like the rest of Us . The only difference? They usually have a glam team of hair and makeup artists that can magically enhance their appearance. They also have access to the most premium products on the market, from top-of-the-line texture sprays to sure-to-sell-out skincare serums. We rarely splurge on high-end beauty products — until now!

As a special Prime Day deal, Amazon is offering huge discounts on select beauty products! We rounded up nine must-haves that are all celeb-approved. Give yourself the star treatment with these elite A-list favorites!

Drew Barrymore: Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore is one of many celebs who swear by Olaplex’s repairing and strengthening serum for damaged hair. “Within 3 weeks, Olaplex saves me!” the Flower Beauty Founder wrote on Instagram . “And so quickly my hair is remarkably and clearly better.”

Get the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector at Amazon — 20% off!

Lizzo: Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxh4f_0gcoHS3u00
Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram

When it comes to skincare, Lizzo sticks with Sunday Riley. “I have the whole Sunday Riley system now,” she told The Cut . “I don’t mix systems. I would mix if I felt like it, but if it works for me, I don’t mess with it.” The Grammy-winning singer particularly loves the C.E.O Glow Oil: “It’s so sick.”

Get the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil at Amazon — 30% off!

Hailey Bieber: IGK Beach Club Texture Spray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMRGS_0gcoHS3u00
Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram

If Hailey Bieber owns it, we’re buying it. This time, it’s the IGK texture spray for touseled beachy waves — the Rhode Beauty founder used this hairspray in a YouTube tutorial to achieve an effortlessly undone hair look.

Get the IGK Beach Club Texture Spray at Amazon — 30% off!

Molly Sims: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Courtesy of Molly Sims

Model, actress and Lipstick on the Rim podcast host, Molly Sims knows a thing or two about beauty. Her go-to lip balm is a cult-favorite (we’re obsessed with it too!). “I love the Laneige lip mask,” Sims exclusively told Us .  “I love it for my kids, I love it for my husband, I love it for myself. It feels good. I like it, it gives a great sheen.”

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at Amazon — 30% off!

Margot Robbie: St. Tropez Tanning Mousse

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie is on the long list of celebs who has joined the St. Tropez tanning club. According to Vogue Australia , the actress used this product before the Golden Globes. This self-tanning mousse gives consistent color for a sun-kissed glow any time of year.

Get the St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse at Amazon — 30% off!

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton exclusively told Us Weekly , “The Dream Coat for me is something I have to have to prep everything with because it gives [the hair] that really nice texture.”

Get the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray at Amazon — 30% off!

Madelaine Petsch: Mario Badescu Witch Hazel Toner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXC7e_0gcoHS3u00
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Rivderdale recommendation! Vogue reported that celebrity makeup artist Jeb Tioseco prepped actress Madelaine Petsch ’s skin with the Mario Badescu Witch Hazel Toner before the 2022 Met Gala.

Get the Mario Badescu Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera at Amazon !

Kyle Richards EltaMD Sheer SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star once said, “I never leave the house without my EltaMD tinted sunblock on my face.” She also recommended the clear sunscreen during an Amazon Live broadcast : “This is an amazing sunscreen,” Richards gushed. “It’s so light and great for under makeup. I love that.”

Get the EltaMD UV Sheer SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen Lotion at Amazon — 25% off!

Alexa Chung: La Roche-Posay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

All-around It girl Alexa Chung told Vogue UK , “I’ll get rid of some of last night’s make-up, with some La Roche-Posay make-up remover and a cotton bud.” One shopper said that this cleanser is a “godsend for oily skin.”

Get the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser for Oily Skin at Amazon — 30% off!

