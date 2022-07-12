ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix soccer player dies following hit-and-run crash in Georgia

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatesboro Police say Carter Payne was crossing a road on...

www.fox10phoenix.com

12 News

Phoenix police investigating hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX — An employee for the city of Phoenix was injured Thursday after they were hit by a motorist near 71st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, police say. The individual was taken to the hospital for critical injuries and was in stable condition, Phoenix police said. The motorist did not remain at the scene and no suspects have been taken into custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Residents in Tolleson neighborhood stunned after shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition

TOLLESON, Ariz. - Police in one West Valley city are searching for suspects, after a shooting left a person in critical condition. The shooting reportedly happened in Tolleson, in the area of 95th Avenue and Kingman Street. Details are still very limited on the case, but Phoenix Police officials said three men were driving a car when someone started firing gunshots at them. One of the men in the car was struck, and taken to the hospital. The other two men were not hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigating home invasion that left woman dead

PHOENIX — Phoenix police were looking for suspects in a home invasion on Wednesday night that left one woman dead, authorities said. The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. when officers were called to a residence near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road for a reported shooting. Officers found 19-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teenage woman shot to death in southwest Phoenix home break-in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed and a man was also shot during a home break-in in southwest Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said the suspects forced their way into the house and that’s when Destiny Hernandez and the man were shot multiple times. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after overnight shooting in Buckeye

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after an overnight shooting in a Buckeye home. Phoenix police say they got a call regarding a shooting at a house near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Two people were found inside that had been shot by suspects who fled the area before police arrived. Officers say one man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in Phoenix charged in connection to 1999 murder near Atlanta

Parts of the US 60 flood in Gilbert due to monsoon storms. U.S. 60 lanes near Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road were flooded because of monsoon storms and some cars got stuck. The areas impacted by the dust storm are along the I-10 corridor from Casa Grande to the Sun Lake and south Chandler area.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Trooper hit by vehicle along I-17 near McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a trooper was struck by a passing vehicle in Phoenix early Thursday morning. The incident occurred along I-17 near McDowell Road after 4 a.m. DPS says the trooper was hit and sustained minor injuries. The trooper was taken to the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead, man injured after shooting at Estrella Village home

PHOENIX - A woman has died and a man is in the hospital after a shooting broke out in a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road late Wednesday night. Phoenix police say they visited the Estrella Village home just before 11:30 p.m. on July 13 and found a man with a non-life threatening injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix lifeguards honored for saving man's life during car crash

PHOENIX - A group of Phoenix lifeguards are being honored after saving a man's life - not at a pool, but down the street. When a car crashed near a Phoenix public pool, these lifeguards immediately sprung into action. They ran to the car - most of them barefoot -...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men stopped for speeding in Phoenix were trying to smuggle 9 people, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were busted for speeding and troopers discovered they were trying to smuggle a group of people into the United States illegally, according to court documents. Jose Mateo Andres Francisco, who was driving, and Carmen Rodriguez Lorenzo were going 63 mph in a 55 mph zone along Interstate 17 on Wednesday, DPS said. A trooper pulled them over off of Dunlap Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbor says constable forced his way in to Phoenix apartment before deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and more than 36 hours after that shooting involving a Maricopa County constable, there are few details about what led up to it. It happened Tuesday morning at an apartment complex off 46th Street and Thomas in Phoenix. The Maricopa County Constable’s Office said their deputy constable was serving eviction papers at that time and was OK after the incident.
PHOENIX, AZ
truecrimedaily

Newborn baby found dead in Phoenix alley

PHOENIX (TCD) -- Police officers are searching for information after they reportedly discovered the remains of a newborn in an alleyway. According to the Phoenix Police Department, on Tuesday, July 12, at 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a call at 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street and located the deceased newborn. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a news conference that a concerned citizen called 911 after they "observed some suspicious items" nearby. When officers got to the scene, they found the body and transported it to the medical examiner’s office.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother arrested after 2-year-old son overdoses in Buckeye motel room

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 30-year-old Buckeye woman was arrested earlier this week after doctors found traces of drugs in her two-year-old son’s system. According to court documents, Larissa Ann McGuire brought her son to Buckeye Abrazo Hospital around 1 a.m. Sunday. Shortly after midnight, she said she woke up and noticed he was having difficulty breathing. She said he had thrown up about six hours earlier and believed he just had too much Powerade.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead after shooting involving constable in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A shooting involving a Maricopa County constable left one person dead in east Phoenix on Tuesday. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, a constable was serving documents at an apartment complex in the area of 46th Street and Thomas Road when somebody opened fire. The constable returned fire. MCSO confirmed the person is dead but didn’t say how that person died. The constable was not hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating shooting in east Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in east Phoenix. The investigation is underway near 46th Street and Thomas Road. Phoenix Police and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are on the scene, however, no further details on the shooting have been released. This is a developing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Car chase in Goodyear ends with three people hospitalized

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a car chase ended with several people rushed to the hospital in Goodyear on Wednesday evening. According to Rural Metro Fire, DPS troopers were chasing a car near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road when it crashed on the southbound ramp. Firefighters say the car then caught on fire but was quickly put out. Three people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.
GOODYEAR, AZ

