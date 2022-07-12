Phoenix soccer player dies following hit-and-run crash in Georgia

TOLLESON, Ariz. - Police in one West Valley city are searching for suspects, after a shooting left a person in critical condition. The shooting reportedly happened in Tolleson, in the area of 95th Avenue and Kingman Street. Details are still very limited on the case, but Phoenix Police officials said three men were driving a car when someone started firing gunshots at them. One of the men in the car was struck, and taken to the hospital. The other two men were not hurt.

