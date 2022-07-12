Phoenix soccer player dies following hit-and-run crash in Georgia

PHOENIX (TCD) -- Police officers are searching for information after they reportedly discovered the remains of a newborn in an alleyway. According to the Phoenix Police Department, on Tuesday, July 12, at 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a call at 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street and located the deceased newborn. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a news conference that a concerned citizen called 911 after they "observed some suspicious items" nearby. When officers got to the scene, they found the body and transported it to the medical examiner’s office.
