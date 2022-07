Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a teenage bicyclist on a path behind Town & Country Village shopping center in Palo Alto early Monday morning, July 11. The bicyclist, a 16-year-old boy, was traveling south on the bike path at around 1:45 a.m. when he heard someone tell him to stop. Once he did, a man on a bicycle approached him from behind and allegedly threatened him with a black folding pocketknife, according to a police press release. The man allegedly demanded the teen's cellphone and money, which the boy handed over. The man then headed south on the bike path.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO