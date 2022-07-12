ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gimme Shelter: Can California build millions of new homes amid drought?

By Manuela Tobias
CalMatters
CalMatters
 1 day ago

In summary

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon sit down with Ellen Hanak, director of the Public Policy Institute of California’s Water Policy Center, to discuss the intersection between housing growth and drought.

As state officials and experts continue to push for more housing to address the state’s worsening affordability crisis, people often bring up another issue gripping California: drought.

How is it that California Gov. Gavin Newsom can call for the creation of millions of new housing units while demanding that people cut back on long showers and watering their lawns?

In fact, new research shows there’s plenty of water to accommodate the growing population as long as the decades-long trend of diminishing water use per capita continues. To explain the disconnect, CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon sit down with Ellen Hanak, director of the Public Policy Institute of California’s Water Policy Center.

Podcast editing by Victor Figueroa. https://www.linkedin.com/in/vicfig

eddiebob
1d ago

Yes.. yes we absolutely can.. but we shouldn’t.. but… they’ll push for newer housing anyways. With building materials still above the normal cost, we’ll be building $300,000 two bedroom one bath homes. We will build homes that shouldn’t be built, and supply them with water that we don’t have.. adding to our increasingly fragile electrical grid.. please California..remember electric is not the future.

Jackie M. Kuenzi
1d ago

California gets more than enough water - waste and lack of infrastructure (Newsom defunded) exacerbated by drought has brought us to this point- regulations and mismanagement are the biggest issue

Chris Cron
1d ago

it's for the illegals probably get them for free with the first 20 years of PGE paid for and free college for every kid

