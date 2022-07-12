AAA warns catalytic converter thefts are spiking, offers tips

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, July 12th, 2022 02:48

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data from AAA shows stolen catalytic converter insurance claims have jumped 5,300% in Texas since 2019.

With July being a leading month for vehicle thefts, AAA is reminding Texans to take steps to protect their vehicles.

According to a statement released by AAA, the earnings for catalytic converters is high and the sales "may not always be tracked by law enforcement."

"Two of the three rare earth metals used in catalytic converters, rhodium and palladium, are worth more per ounce than gold."

SUVs and fleet vehicles -- including school buses -- have been the main targets, but Toyota Priuses have also been targeted because they have two catalytic converters, the statement said.

Thieves can sell detached catalytic converters for hundreds of dollars. However, the cost to replace the part could cost victims thousands and could leave them with a vehicle they're unable to drive.

According to the statement, Harris County leads the state with the highest number of catalytic converter thefts this year, followed by Fort Bend, Dallas, Bexar and Tarrant Counties.

AAA offered the following tips to help prevent the thefts: