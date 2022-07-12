Monroe man allegedly leads authorities on high-speed chase; arrested for numerous charges

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 10, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged utility trailer theft. According to deputies, the victim of the theft advised they last saw the trailer at their property on July 7, 2022.

During their investigation, authorities discovered the alleged suspect’s vehicle towing the stolen trailer. Authorities made contact with the suspect and learned that the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen out of Jackson Parish, La. and the vehicle was involved in a pursuit with law enforcement on July 9, 2022.

Law enforcement identified the alleged suspect as 33-year-old Justin Wendell Haynes. Haynes admitted to stealing the trailer and hiding it in an apartment complex parking lot.

Haynes was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses: