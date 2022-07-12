England v India: Roy, Root and Stokes all out for ducks

A crushing defeat in the first one-day international against India will be a "good thing" for England, says all-rounder Moeen Ali. England were beaten by 10 wickets at The Oval on Tuesday, their first defeat by such a margin at home and first anywhere for 11 years. It came after...
The Lionesses do not fear any team competing at the Euros, according to their captain, Leah Williamson, after a swashbuckling 8-0 defeat of Norway. England are guaranteed Group A winners with a game to play, setting up a quarter-final against the Group B runners-up, who will probably be Germany, Spain or Denmark.
Coach Brad Fittler thinks Matt Burton’s sin-binning in the State of Origin decider was a “tad ridiculous” as NSW lick their wounds after the Maroons’ comeback win. Blues centre Burton and Queensland opposite Dane Gagai were both sin-binned as the Origin series decider descended into a throwback, fists flying in a second-half brawl.
Having lost the preceding T20I series 2-1, England packed their top six with returning Test stars Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for the opening game at The Kia Oval, only to be rolled over in just 25.2 overs. Stokes and Root both failed to score, as did Jason...
Lotte Wubben-Moy has returned to England training after recovering from Covid. The Arsenal defender was told to isolate at home after testing positive last week. The Lionesses' Twitter account posted an image of Wubben-Moy back in training, to which she responded: "Safe to say it's good to be back". Euro...
First Royal London One-Day International, Northampton. South Africa 218 all out (47.4 overs) Tryon 88; Sciver 4-59, Brunt 3-18 England: 219-5 (32.1 overs): Lamb 102, Sciver 55; De Klerk 2-44 England win by five wickets; lead multi-format series 4-2 Emma Lamb's maiden international century led England to a dominant five-wicket...
It is just over a year since Billy Vunipola’s Test career came to a shuddering halt. Having arranged to meet Eddie Jones for a chat at a Hertfordshire pub, he thought it would be a routine catch-up. Instead the head coach informed him he was being cut from the England squad and delivered some uncomfortable home truths.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Titwood, Glasgow. Scotland 144 (42.5 overs): Main 64*; Aadil Alam 3-31, Kami 3-40 Nepal 146-5 (25.1 overs): Sheikh 71, Paudel 34*; Main 3-46 Nepal win by five wickets. Scotland slumped to a five-wicket loss at home to Nepal in the latest round of...
The injury-hit Wallabies have reshuffled their pack again for Saturday’s “massive” third Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Into the back row comes the Queensland forward Harry Wilson for his first appearance of the series with Nick Frost starting in the second row and James Slipper resuming at loosehead prop for the best-of-three decider.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and decides to bowl first in the opening ODI against England. Virat Kohli misses out due to a groin strain while Arshdeep Singh has also not considered due to a right abdominal strain. Shreyas Iyer hade made the cut and he'll bat at No. 3. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes return to the England XI.
AXEL TUANZEBE has been forced to leave Manchester United's pre-season tour with a "personal issue". The 24-year-old flew out to Thailand with his team-mates last week but didn't feature in yesterday's 4-0 victory over Liverpool in Bangkok. According to the MEN's Samuel Lockhurst, Tuanzebe has returned home to deal with...
The former Saracens Mavericks player, who retired at the end of the 2021 season, will take charge of Stars as they prepare for their 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague campaign. Trip takes over from Melissa Bessell, who is stepping down from the role of head coach and has returned to New...
Manchester United are headed to Australia to play their second pre-season fixture against Melbourne Victory. After thrashing Liverpool 4-0 in the opening fixture of Tour 2022, Erik ten Hag and his men will be looking to continue their good start to the season with a victory against Victory. When and...
England boss Sarina Wiegman hailed her players’ efforts on an “incredible evening” after they secured their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a record-breaking 8-0 hammering of Norway at the Amex Stadium. The tournament hosts scored six times in a rampant first-half display, with Georgia...
Wales forward Natasha Harding has signed a one-year deal with Women's Super League side Aston Villa. Harding, 33, captained Reading last season but left in June after five years with the Royals. The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward played in every WSL game for Reading last season. "I'm really excited...
That's all from us on a day to forget for England. Jasprit Bumrah tore through their top order and they never recovered. India knocked off the 111 they needed to win in next to no time and go 1-0 up in the three-match series. I'll leave you with Matthew Henry's...
