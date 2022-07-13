ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloomhaven has hit a rare low price in this Prime Day deal, and it's about to go offline forever

By Benjamin Abbott
Do you want to take advantage of one of the best Prime Day board game deals ? And are you based in the UK? Well, stop wasting time! God-tier board game Gloomhaven is available on Amazon for just just £76.98 . This deal is live for, like, a few hours, so the longer you keep reading that's less time spent buying the damn thing.

Are you still with us? Okay , but just don't say we didn't warn you! Here's the deal – Gloomhaven rocks, and it's been discounted by almost £63. That's a rad price for a rad game. While this isn't the lowest it has ever been (it was reduced to just £74.90 at the end of 2021, which was wild) but this is a pretty absurd discount all the same as the game has only fallen below £80 on two occasions.

So, what are you waiting for: Get involved in these fantastic Prime Day gaming deals while you still can. You won't regret it.

Today's best Gloomhaven deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqWlP_0gcoEQpj00

Gloomhaven | £139.99 £76.98 at Amazon
Save £63 - This is easily one of the top board games of the last few years, and it's only ever been a few quid cheaper than this. We can't imagine the offer will last long (it hasn't when we've seen it go low in the past), so get to checkout sharpish unless you want to miss out.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JSPT_0gcoEQpj00

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - The prequel to Gloomhaven has had an enormous 60% price cut for today's Prime Day deals, and it's literally never been cheaper. Seeing as this is the perfect entry point to the franchise, we wouldn't recommend sleeping on it.
View Deal

