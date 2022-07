Developer Caroline Weiss is locked in a mother-daughter feud that could unravel her plans for a massive mixed-use project in Miami’s Blue Lagoon. A vacant 7-acre waterfront assemblage on Northwest 7th Street and Northwest 48th Avenue is at the center of the family conflict. The site, which consists of three separate properties, has been owned by the Weiss family since the 1970s, records show.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO