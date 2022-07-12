US military kills ISIS leader in Syria drone strike

U.S. armed forces killed top Islamic State leader Maher al Agal with a drone strike in Syria , U.S. Central Command said Tuesday.

Al Agal was one of the top five ISIS leaders and its leader in Syria, while another "senior" ISIS official, whom CENTCOM described as one of the targets, was "seriously injured during the strike," according to a statement provided to the Washington Examiner . There were no indications of civilian casualties.

Al Agal was "responsible for aggressively pursuing the development of ISIS networks outside of Iraq and Syria," the statement read.

"This strike reaffirms CENTCOM's steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS," said Col. Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesman. "The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks. ISIS continues to represent a threat to the U.S. and partners in the region. CENTCOM maintains a sufficient and sustainable presence in the region and will continue to counter threats against regional security."

This is the second strike the United States has conducted in as many weeks. That strike in Idlib province, which occurred on June 27, targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni , a senior leader of Hurras al Din. There were no reports of civilian casualties for that strike either.

The Defense Department disclosed three other strikes in Syria last fall. It conducted a strike on Dec. 3, and there were initial reports of civilian casualties. CENTCOM has completed an investigation into the strike, a spokesperson told the Washington Examiner last month, though the findings are undergoing declassification through the Freedom of Information Act process.

They killed Abdul Hamid al Matar, whom Maj. John Rigsbee, a Central Command spokesman, described as a “senior al Qaeda leader” on Oct. 22, and the U.S. previously targeted a different al Qaeda “senior” leader the month before whom they did not name publicly.