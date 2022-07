DCSO release – DRAIN, Ore. – A Drain man has been arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree. On Monday, July, 11, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, deputies were alerted to a recording found on a laptop belonging to 62-year-old Victor Stephen Kasser of Drain. The recording depicted an adult woman known to Kasser showering while unaware she was being recorded. During the investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for purposes of sexual gratification. Kasser was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on one count of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree.

