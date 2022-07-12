ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Drug Arrest, Douglas Co., July 12

oregontoday.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a...

oregontoday.net

kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER WARRANT ARREST

A Roseburg man was jailed after a warrant arrest on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:30 p.m. an officer saw the 33-year old driving a vehicle without a seat belt, near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Cass Avenue. The man was pulled over and when a warrant was confirmed, he was taken to Corrections.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS

A man was cited for alleged trespassing by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 7:50 a.m. officers contacted the 30-year old as he was sleeping in a business doorway in the 1000 block of Southeast Oak Street. A no trespassing sign was immediately visible. A citation for second-degree criminal trespass was issued and the suspect was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Wanted man found at campsite, arrested after trying to escape into river

WESTFIR, Ore. — A man wanted for burglarizing a Eugene tactical supply store in May was arrested at a campsite outside of Westfir, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. On Tuesday (July 12) afternoon deputies received information that 29-year-old David Joseph Essary was spotted at a campsite in the area of Forest Service Road #19 outside of Westfir. The camp had been located by an Oregon State Police Trooper and the US Marshall’s Service were able to confirm Essary’s presence.
WESTFIR, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
KTVL

Law enforcement conducts large unlicensed cannabis bust in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — An unlicensed cannabis operation in Central Point was busted in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 12. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies conducted a search and seizure on the 6000 block of Foley Road, where they found approximately 5,014 illegal cannabis plants in 21 temporary “hoop-style” greenhouses and two permanent greenhouses, as well as 100 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana, $5,440 in cash, and two firearms. The illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed on site.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Invasion of Personal Privacy in Drain, July 13

DCSO release – DRAIN, Ore. – A Drain man has been arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree. On Monday, July, 11, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, deputies were alerted to a recording found on a laptop belonging to 62-year-old Victor Stephen Kasser of Drain. The recording depicted an adult woman known to Kasser showering while unaware she was being recorded. During the investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for purposes of sexual gratification. Kasser was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on one count of Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree.
DRAIN, OR
kezi.com

Armed and dangerous suspect arrested after jumping into river

WESTFIR, Ore. – A burglary suspect that was considered armed and dangerous has been arrested and put in jail, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says that in the afternoon of July 12 they were tipped off that David Joseph Essary, 29, had been spotted at a campsite near a Forest Service road outside of Westfir. Authorities said an Oregon State Police trooper reported the camp and the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Essary was there.
WESTFIR, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC MONDAY

Two people were cited for drinking in public by Roseburg Police, in separate incidents on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 12:00 p.m. officers observed a 51-year old with an open beer at Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. The man admitted to drinking in public and was given a citation. He was also given a City Exclusion Warning.
ROSEBURG, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Drug trafficking Oregon pilot accused of trying to hire hitman gets 3 1/2 years

A pilot from Josephine County accused of trafficking marijuana and hiring a hitman to kill an associate was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Wednesday. John Tobe Larson, 71, was accused by federal prosecutors of using his private plane to distribute marijuana from Southern Oregon across the U.S. He would allegedly smuggle cash back to Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED DUE TO REPORTED TRESPASS

A Eugene woman was jailed due to a reported trespass incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 a.m. officers contacted the 27-year old in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after she allegedly refused to leave CHI Mercy Medical Center after security staff told her to.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Drain man arrested for recording woman in the shower, deputies say.

DRAIN, Ore. -- A man from Drain has been arrested for secretly recording a woman in the shower, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says. The DCSO said that on July 11 deputies received a tip about a video on a laptop belonging to Victor Stephen Kasser, 62. Deputies said the video depicted a woman known to Kasser showering, apparently unaware that she was being recorded. Deputies said that during their investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for sexual gratification.
DRAIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN AFTER REPORTED THEFT

Roseburg Police jailed a woman after a reported theft on Monday. The RPD report said at 4:15 p.m. 33-year old Crystal Bentley Nachol allegedly stole items from a business in the 2000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway and fled on foot to a nearby business where she attempted to use the bathroom to hide. Bentley Nachol was allegedly uncooperative and aggressive, resisting attempts to reason with her. When officers went to take her into custody, she resisted, kicking a chair into one of the arresting officers.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

35-year-old Roseburg man arrested for illegal narcotics possession

Roseburg, Ore. — A Roseburg man is in custody after detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) seized small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, along with other paraphernalia from his residence on Friday. On July 8, at approximately 3:00 pm, Detectives served a search warrant at a residence...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUESTED IN MISSING PERSON’S CASE

The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman continues and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway...
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged elude incident on Sunday night. A DCSO report said at 11:50 p.m. a deputy attempted to contact the 50-year old man in the 3000 block of Highway 42 near Winston. The gate was closed and locked. As the deputy headed back toward Roseburg, he observed the suspect heading westbound in a pickup in the 3800 block of the highway.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Man arrested in hit and run fatality of bicyclist near Royal and Greenhill

EUGENE, Ore. — A 19-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash shortly before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, Eugene Police say. An Oregon State Police trooper responded to the report of a fatal crash in the area of Royal and Greenhill where the suspect had left the scene. The intersection north of W. 11th on Greenhill was closed to traffic.
EUGENE, OR

