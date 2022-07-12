ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Search and rescue squad receives patient transport system to help with trail recoveries

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
my40.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — A new piece of equipment could soon be put to work helping rescue injured hikers on local trails. The Haywood County Search and Rescue Squad just received the new...

my40.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Fundraiser helps support Asheville police officer whose baby was born with rare disease

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In an effort to show support for public safety workers, Blaze Pizza is giving back to local first responders. Until July 20, Asheville and Charlotte locations will donate a portion of sales from the “Hero Pies” to the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation. This foundation directly supports first responders in financial need, that includes a local Asheville family.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Emergency responders execute water rescue in Green River

SALUDA – On Saturday, July 9, at 6:41 p.m., Saluda Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a section of the Green River to search for a man who was reported missing earlier in the day. According to officials at Saluda Fire and Rescue, a man entered the Green River...
SALUDA, NC
my40.tv

Kids of all ages party in foam during event at Swannanoa park

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Some families spent Thursday afternoon feeling fabulous in foam. The Bubble Brigade foam party in Grovemont Park was put on by the Swannanoa Public Library. A custom-made cannon helped provide all the bubbles. But, the foam was just a part of the fun. There were...
SWANNANOA, NC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Patient Transport#Cold Mountain
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Child abduction attempt reported in Campobello on Wednesday

Community to keep their eyes peeled for a white Chevy truck. CAMPOBELLO––An attempted child abduction case was reported in Campobello on Wednesday. According to police, a man in a white, two-door Chevrolet truck stopped outside of a home in Campobello and attempted to get an 8-yr-old girl into the truck while she was playing in her yard. A witness says the man driving the truck had gray hair and glasses. The vehicle was caught on home surveillance video from a neighboring house.
CAMPOBELLO, SC
my40.tv

West Asheville mailbox explodes, bomb squad investigates

WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Police say a commercially-available firework was the cause of a mailbox explosion in West Asheville on Tuesday, July 12. The Asheville Police department bomb squad is investigating after a mailbox in West Asheville exploded Tuesday afternoon. The mailbox outside a home on Pearson...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Zimmerman
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until July 22, 2022. 19-20e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Franklin (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Franklin, NC?. Franklin is a borough in North Carolina within the Nantahala National Forest in the County seat of Macon County, United States. According to the 2020 census, the city was recorded to have a population increase of over...
FRANKLIN, NC
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy