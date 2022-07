On August 9, Station Casinos will release its second-quarter earnings report. It’s also the day that Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli expects the company to reveal the fate of Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson, all closed since March 2020 and none of which is planned to reopen. Or as Santarelli’s a 30-page analysis put it, “While we believe a more formal decision could be put forth in conjunction with 2Q22 earnings … we don’t see many reasons for the reopening of [Station’s] assets that were closed during the pandemic and have yet to reopen.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO