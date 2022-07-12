New accessible fishing pier at Bandon marina, July 12
ODFW release – The new ADA accessible fishing pier, seen here just before completion. The pier provides angling access to marine fish. BANDON, Ore – Tuesday, July 12, the Port of Bandon is officially opening and naming the new ADA accessible fishing pier on the western side...
A remote hiking trail in Southern Oregon is back open after a volunteer-led restoration effort. The Illinois River National Recreation Trail in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness was devastated by the 500,000-acre Biscuit Fire in 2002. The proliferation of brush, erosion and fire-killed logs called “jackstraws” made the trail basically impassable following...
In Oregon, you can experience geothermal waters at the nearby Umpqua Hot Springs. The springs are located along the North Umpqua River at an elevation of 2,640 feet. You can swim in two oval pools, the larger one featuring a solid rock bottom and the smaller one with coarse sand. Both pools have varying temperatures and levels of activity. When will the Umpqua Hot Springs reopen??
COOS BAY, Ore. — He's been in the succulent business for five years now, and 12-year-old Dax Johnson says he has his sights set on moving his business into a building. From String of Pearls to Paddle Plants, Dax's Succulents gives plant lovers an array of succulents to choose from.
LAKESIDE, Ore. — A spike in homeless camps and trash-induced fires raised concern in Lakeside, but volunteers and the U.S. Forest Service joined forces to combat the problem with a cleanup. Residents met at the Lakeside Cemetery on Spinreel Road Wednesday morning prepared for a day of labor, an...
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Something unusual and unusually fun is coming to the south Oregon coast, where you can take in live music but roam the scenery with headphones on. (Shore Acres State Park gardens - photo courtesy Friends of Shore Acres) Classical pianist Hunter Noack will be showing...
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday, July 11, on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Port Orford in Curry County.
NBPL release – On Wednesday, July 13 at 11 am, North Bend Public Library’s artist-in-residence Janne LaValle will lead the second paint-along of the summer reading program. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Oregon State Park system, painters will recreate a view of the Secret Beach Trail at Samuel H. Boardman State Park. The class will be held in the meeting room and is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm. The paint-along sessions are free, and painting supplies (canvas, brushes and paints) will be provided. Space is limited, and registration for the paint along classes is strongly advised. If there are open seats at the start of the class registrations may be forfeited in favor of last-minute hopefuls. To register, please go to https://forms.office.com/r/SXjZvT9h2Z. Patrons can also call or email the library. All registrants will be contacted to confirm their reservation. This paint-along is a part of the NBPL’s summer reading program. Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website. In her paint-along sessions LaValle keeps a casual atmosphere. “As long as paint isn’t spilled on the table, there are no mistakes that can be made. This is a no-oops experience.”
Tuesday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, and fire departments in Sutherlin, Oakland and Fair Oaks responded to an estimated one quarter of an acre grass and brush fire in the 900 block of Rolling Ridge Road in Oakland. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope...
Coos Forest Protective Association release – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue) Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 for Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties. Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue) Tuesday, July 12th. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced today that the Regulated Use Closure will elevate to Moderate (Blue) Fire Danger, effective tomorrow, Tuesday July 12th, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure will remain at Level 1 for the time being. While in Moderate Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 1:00 p.m. daily. Hot and dry weather conditions are currently ongoing or forecasted for at least the remainder of the week across our area, with some locations seeing 100+ degree weather. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
OAKLAND, Ore. -- Several rural fire districts extinguished a brush fire last night, officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA says crews from the DFPA, Sutherline Fire Department, Oakland Rural Fire District, Fair Oaks Rural Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Sutherlin Police Department responded to a brush fire on Rolling Ridge Road in Oakland. Officials say the fire was a quarter of an acre in size. Officials say city and rural fire crews were able to contain the fire, and the DFPA assisted with the clean-up.
Zonta release – Registration is now open for the free GRiTT day camp for girls. This year Zonta of the Coos Bay Area is offering both an introductory and intermediate program for girls ages 8-12 to learn basic construction methods using handheld tools. Introductory session: August 3-5, 2022 (9 am-2 pm) – toolbox construction; Available to youth who did not participate in the GRiTT 2021 program; Intermediate session: August 10-12, 2022 (9am-2pm) -cold box construction; Available to introductory session campers and returning 2021 campers. Included in the day camp are lunch, snacks, safety gear, GRiTT t-shirt and handheld tools (measuring tape, carpenter pencils, etc.) that participants can keep. Youth will learn basic measurements including fractions, as well as basic carpentry skills, as they construct their projects from pre-cut materials. Both sessions are capped at 20 participants. Please return completed applications to zontacba.service@gmail.com or to PO Box 245, North Bend, OR 97459 by July 15, 2022. Applicants will be notified of participation eligibility by July 22, 2022. Questions can be directed to zontacba.service@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
On July 7, an Oregon jury awarded a former nursing student at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay $1.7-million dollars after she sued the two-year institution on the grounds of alleged Harassment & Discrimination. Nicole Gililland, now a law student in Massachusetts, claimed in her lawsuit that the college discriminated against her after learning about her past in the adult industry. The 30-year old mother has worked for a few production companies between 2007 & 2009. She alleged that the college used her adult films to discriminate against her. A spokesperson for the college says “the college is disappointed with the outcome of the trial. The college is exploring options and not currently providing interviews.” Salt Lake City attorney Brandon Mark represented Gililland.
Monday could be the second hottest day of the year so far in Roseburg, if the mercury hits the expected temperature. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the high is slated to be 98 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. June 26th was the hottest day of the year so far. That’s when it got to 100 degrees.
The Roseburg Senior Center remains closed through Monday July 18th. A message on the organization’s Facebook page said the closure is due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 over the last couple of weeks. A dance that was scheduled has been canceled as well. The Senior Center hopes to reopen on Tuesday July 19th.
On Wednesday, July 13 at 3:00 pm, North Bend Public Library, in partnership with Certified Health and Wellness Coaches, Statia Ryder and Renee Menkens of SER Vida LLC, will co-host Walk with Ease: Meet the Trainers. Walk with Ease is a six-week walking program produced by the Arthritis Foundation. This meeting will give attendees the chance to meet the trainers and learn more about this in-person walking program which begins July 20 at the SWOCC track. This exercise program will help you motivate yourself to get in great shape; walk safely and comfortably; improve your flexibility, strength, and stamina; and reduce pain and feel great! Walkers will meet twice a week each Wednesday and Friday from 10:00am-1:00am. Walk with Ease is Arthritis Foundation certified and doctor approved. The meeting and six-week program are both free and open to everyone. For more information about this event and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, will co-host Community Yoga. Kelli has been practicing yoga and mindfulness for over 16 years. She has taught Yoga in community health centers, schools, and jails for adults and families with all levels of experience and abilities over the last 8 years. We meet every 2nd Wednesday of the month at 6:00pm. Next class: Wednesday, July 13. This virtual Community Yoga Class will be a foundational group practice that includes guided instruction (and live demonstration via zoom) of basic postures, simple movements guided by the breath, and accessible exercises to build strength and flexibility. Ease of movement, standing postures, supported postures, and some passive stretches will be integrated into class. Time will be given to practice breathwork, visualization and meditation. Emphasis is placed on de-stressing the body and mind to help the student find a deep calm and inner sense of wellbeing. This FREE class is appropriate for all levels. Register for this event @ https://bit.ly/3CbG1VR *Registrants will need to complete a new student & liability form.
A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
