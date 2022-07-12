ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle driver dies after fleeing from WSP, crashing in Spokane Valley

Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On early Tuesday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 1:00 a.m. at N. Pines Road and E. Mansfield Avenue. The early reports showed that officers attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed. After that, the motorcycle slammed into a car.
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Chase P Eddy killed after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Chase P Eddy, from Ephrata, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on early Tuesday morning in Spokane Valley. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on North Pines Road and East Mansfield Avenue. According to the investigation reports, Chase P Eddy was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle north on North Pines, approaching East Mansfield Avenue when he allegedly fled from a state officer and ran a red light at the intersection.
Nationwide Report

Authorities respond to a three-vehicle wreck in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Spokane. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Division Street at Mission Street. The early reports showed that one car was thrown into the median and another was stopped at the corner of Mission. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
ifiberone.com

Woman dies while tubing on river in Leavenworth; canoeing couple rescued up north

WENATCHEE - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a 46-year-old woman drowned in the Wenatchee River on Tuesday. Chelan County Emergency Management officials say the Tacoma woman was inner-tubing with other people when she fell out of her floatation device near Barn Beach close to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, Emergency Management’s Rich Magnussen told iFIBER ONE News that the woman went underwater before she was able to get to shore.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Two injured when pickup crashes into back of Link bus

The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized Monday afternoon when a pickup crashed into the back of a Link bus in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Brian Chance said the driver of the pickup was cited for following too closely, causing the 3:10 p.m. accident on North Western Avenue and Orchard Avenue.
WENATCHEE, WA
