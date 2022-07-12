Summer Reading, July 12

The League of Women Voters of Coos County has scheduled an informational forum for persons who are interested in running for the positions of mayor or city council member. The forum will include a panel of current or past office holders and city managers from several cities in Coos County, and has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Bend City Council Chambers, 835 California Ave. in North Bend. Panel members at the forum will discuss the job requirements and scope of the offices, challenges and rewards of serving, and the kinds of education and experience that are desirable for the positions. There are open positions for city council and mayor in most cities in Coos County. The filing deadline to run for these positions is in August, and differs by city. The candidates will be on the November 8 ballot. The public is invited to attend, as well as potential candidates, and the forum will also be recorded and posted on the websites of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, www.my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county and the websites of the Cities of North Bend and Coos Bay. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The League never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to stimulate interest and participation in elections. For more information, contact LWVCC Voter Service Chair, Abigail Bok, 541-808-3051 or LWVCC President, Alice Carlson, 541-756-7290.

