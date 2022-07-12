ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Summer Reading, July 12

oregontoday.net
 1 day ago

Kids and teens can learn to fish at a free program at Topits Park being offered Tuesday, July 12 at 9;00am. The program is being jointly offered by the Coos Bay Public Library and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Loaner poles will be...

oregontoday.net

oregontoday.net

Paint along #2 July 13 at NBPL, July 13

NBPL release – On Wednesday, July 13 at 11 am, North Bend Public Library’s artist-in-residence Janne LaValle will lead the second paint-along of the summer reading program. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Oregon State Park system, painters will recreate a view of the Secret Beach Trail at Samuel H. Boardman State Park. The class will be held in the meeting room and is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm. The paint-along sessions are free, and painting supplies (canvas, brushes and paints) will be provided. Space is limited, and registration for the paint along classes is strongly advised. If there are open seats at the start of the class registrations may be forfeited in favor of last-minute hopefuls. To register, please go to https://forms.office.com/r/SXjZvT9h2Z. Patrons can also call or email the library. All registrants will be contacted to confirm their reservation. This paint-along is a part of the NBPL’s summer reading program. Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website. In her paint-along sessions LaValle keeps a casual atmosphere. “As long as paint isn’t spilled on the table, there are no mistakes that can be made. This is a no-oops experience.”
NORTH BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

COMMUNITY YOGA with Kelli Bosak, July 13

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, will co-host Community Yoga. Kelli has been practicing yoga and mindfulness for over 16 years. She has taught Yoga in community health centers, schools, and jails for adults and families with all levels of experience and abilities over the last 8 years. We meet every 2nd Wednesday of the month at 6:00pm. Next class: Wednesday, July 13. This virtual Community Yoga Class will be a foundational group practice that includes guided instruction (and live demonstration via zoom) of basic postures, simple movements guided by the breath, and accessible exercises to build strength and flexibility. Ease of movement, standing postures, supported postures, and some passive stretches will be integrated into class. Time will be given to practice breathwork, visualization and meditation. Emphasis is placed on de-stressing the body and mind to help the student find a deep calm and inner sense of wellbeing. This FREE class is appropriate for all levels. Register for this event @ https://bit.ly/3CbG1VR *Registrants will need to complete a new student & liability form.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Introduction to “Walk with Ease” at NBPL, July 13

On Wednesday, July 13 at 3:00 pm, North Bend Public Library, in partnership with Certified Health and Wellness Coaches, Statia Ryder and Renee Menkens of SER Vida LLC, will co-host Walk with Ease: Meet the Trainers. Walk with Ease is a six-week walking program produced by the Arthritis Foundation. This meeting will give attendees the chance to meet the trainers and learn more about this in-person walking program which begins July 20 at the SWOCC track. This exercise program will help you motivate yourself to get in great shape; walk safely and comfortably; improve your flexibility, strength, and stamina; and reduce pain and feel great! Walkers will meet twice a week each Wednesday and Friday from 10:00am-1:00am. Walk with Ease is Arthritis Foundation certified and doctor approved. The meeting and six-week program are both free and open to everyone. For more information about this event and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
oregontoday.net

Zonta GRiTT Day Camp for Girls, July 11

Zonta release – Registration is now open for the free GRiTT day camp for girls. This year Zonta of the Coos Bay Area is offering both an introductory and intermediate program for girls ages 8-12 to learn basic construction methods using handheld tools. Introductory session: August 3-5, 2022 (9 am-2 pm) – toolbox construction; Available to youth who did not participate in the GRiTT 2021 program; Intermediate session: August 10-12, 2022 (9am-2pm) -cold box construction; Available to introductory session campers and returning 2021 campers. Included in the day camp are lunch, snacks, safety gear, GRiTT t-shirt and handheld tools (measuring tape, carpenter pencils, etc.) that participants can keep. Youth will learn basic measurements including fractions, as well as basic carpentry skills, as they construct their projects from pre-cut materials. Both sessions are capped at 20 participants. Please return completed applications to zontacba.service@gmail.com or to PO Box 245, North Bend, OR 97459 by July 15, 2022. Applicants will be notified of participation eligibility by July 22, 2022. Questions can be directed to zontacba.service@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, July 13

It is a Farmer’s Market Day in downtown Coos Bay. Vendors will be set up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) & Fourth St.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

$1.7-Million Jury Award against SWOCC, July 13

On July 7, an Oregon jury awarded a former nursing student at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay $1.7-million dollars after she sued the two-year institution on the grounds of alleged Harassment & Discrimination. Nicole Gililland, now a law student in Massachusetts, claimed in her lawsuit that the college discriminated against her after learning about her past in the adult industry. The 30-year old mother has worked for a few production companies between 2007 & 2009. She alleged that the college used her adult films to discriminate against her. A spokesperson for the college says “the college is disappointed with the outcome of the trial. The college is exploring options and not currently providing interviews.” Salt Lake City attorney Brandon Mark represented Gililland.
KCBY

North Bend thrift store drives dreams through 'a sense of purpose'

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new thrift store in North Bend is weeks away from its soft opening, but it's not what's for sale that makes this store special. There's much more than gently used clothes and repaired furniture at the Dream Again Thrift Emporium. There's also doors of opportunity waiting for those in need.
NORTH BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

NB Municipal Pool Boiler Arrives, July 13

City of North Bend release – West Coast Contractors, Inc., and their sub-contractor, CR Combustion, Inc., recently delivered the new Riello Array high-efficiency condensing boiler to the North Bend Municipal Pool as part of the major infrastructure upgrade that is underway. The Riello Array is a pre-packaged boiler plant, the new standard in boiler efficiency, redundancy and reliability. Each Array boiler utilizes multiple heat exchanger modules, providing high turndown and multiple boiler redundancy in one packaged unit. A single Array boiler provides superior uptime reliability that is only found in larger boiler plants and multi boiler systems. The boiler was paid for with grant money from the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation as part of the Phase I repairs and upgrades, which included removal and replacement of the existing 1984 boiler and 1956 pump and filtration system. The pump and filtration system were original to the 25-meter by 25-year u-shaped pool, which opened in November 1957. The filtration system is still on order and is necessary to re-open the pool, which is slated for November 2022. Video: https://www.facebook.com/northbendpool/videos/370673148509800.
NORTH BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

New accessible fishing pier at Bandon marina, July 12

ODFW release – The new ADA accessible fishing pier, seen here just before completion. The pier provides angling access to marine fish. BANDON, Ore – Tuesday, July 12, the Port of Bandon is officially opening and naming the new ADA accessible fishing pier on the western side of the Bandon marina riverwalk/breakwater. The event begins on site at 12:30 p.m. and media is invited. The pier is designed and built to provide people of all disabilities and ages a safe place to catch marine fish from the shore. With limited availability of shore accessible fishing along the Coquille River, this new fishing pier is a welcome and important addition for anglers. The pier’s concept has been years in the making with bank angling access near Bandon being an action item in the Port’s Strategic Plan and ODFW’s 25-Year Angling Enhancement Plan. The concept now produced a pier built to ADA standards for ramp slopes, railings, kick plates, walking and rolling surfaces, and more. Project cost was just over $565,000. ODFW’s Restoration and Enhancement Program provided $245,000 and the Port of Bandon contributed matching funds which included in-kind such as project development, fundraising, contracting, railing construction, and ongoing maintenance. Other project funders included the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, an Oregon State Parks local government grant, the Ford Family Foundation, and the City of Bandon.
BANDON, OR
travelnowsmart.com

When Will the Umpqua Hot Springs Reopen?

In Oregon, you can experience geothermal waters at the nearby Umpqua Hot Springs. The springs are located along the North Umpqua River at an elevation of 2,640 feet. You can swim in two oval pools, the larger one featuring a solid rock bottom and the smaller one with coarse sand. Both pools have varying temperatures and levels of activity. When will the Umpqua Hot Springs reopen??
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Southwestern Oregon hiking trail reopens after 20 years

A remote hiking trail in Southern Oregon is back open after a volunteer-led restoration effort. The Illinois River National Recreation Trail in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness was devastated by the 500,000-acre Biscuit Fire in 2002. The proliferation of brush, erosion and fire-killed logs called “jackstraws” made the trail basically impassable following...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

HALF SHELL FEATURES “GREAT UP-AND-COMING ARTIST

Tuesday night Music on the Half Shell will feature an artist that Rolling Stone magazine calls: “One of America’s Great Up-And-Coming Secrets”, Amythyst Kiah:. Going from alternative rock to roots and the old-time music scene, Kiah navigates a unique path with her unforgettable voice. Half Shell concerts...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

12-year-old Coos Bay business owner has plans for expansion

COOS BAY, Ore. — He's been in the succulent business for five years now, and 12-year-old Dax Johnson says he has his sights set on moving his business into a building. From String of Pearls to Paddle Plants, Dax's Succulents gives plant lovers an array of succulents to choose from.
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 13

OHA report, July 12, 2022 – Cases: 1,855 new, 828,442 total; Deaths: 11 new, 7,873 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHW report, July 12, 2022 – New cases: 5; Active cases: 327; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,167.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 12

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday, July 11, on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Port Orford in Curry County.
PORT ORFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Douglas Co., July 11

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5’02” tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 11

According to an entry on the CBPD log for July 7, 12:43 p.m., So. 2nd Ct. Alley, “back out with wanted subject,” 30-year old Jonathon Thomas Kamfonik arrested on CCSO warrant charging Parole Violation on original violation of Firing Weapon, “transported to Douglas Co. Jail in Reedsport.”
oregontoday.net

LWVCC Informational Forum for Potential Candidates for City Councils and Mayor Offices, July 13

The League of Women Voters of Coos County has scheduled an informational forum for persons who are interested in running for the positions of mayor or city council member. The forum will include a panel of current or past office holders and city managers from several cities in Coos County, and has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Bend City Council Chambers, 835 California Ave. in North Bend. Panel members at the forum will discuss the job requirements and scope of the offices, challenges and rewards of serving, and the kinds of education and experience that are desirable for the positions. There are open positions for city council and mayor in most cities in Coos County. The filing deadline to run for these positions is in August, and differs by city. The candidates will be on the November 8 ballot. The public is invited to attend, as well as potential candidates, and the forum will also be recorded and posted on the websites of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, www.my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county and the websites of the Cities of North Bend and Coos Bay. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The League never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to stimulate interest and participation in elections. For more information, contact LWVCC Voter Service Chair, Abigail Bok, 541-808-3051 or LWVCC President, Alice Carlson, 541-756-7290.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MONDAY COULD BE THE SECOND HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG

Monday could be the second hottest day of the year so far in Roseburg, if the mercury hits the expected temperature. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the high is slated to be 98 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. June 26th was the hottest day of the year so far. That’s when it got to 100 degrees.
ROSEBURG, OR

