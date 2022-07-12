ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin ER doctor sees increase in people with heatstroke, exhaustion

By Sally Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfyGQ_0gcoBmPS00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state’s electric grid is working to keep up with the Texas heat, and so are our bodies .

Dr. Ryan McCorkle, an emergency physician at St. David’s Medical Center, said people are having a hard time acclimating to the extreme heat so early in the summer.

“We are seeing more than we did in previous years just because the temperatures are higher, the climate is definitely changing and being above 100 a lot more,” said McCorkle.

Signs of heatstroke: What to do if you spot these 8 warnings

While McCorkle is used to treating patients in this heat, there has been an increase.

“On a daily basis I’m seeing probably four or five ambulances with people who are completely dehydrated to high heart rate from construction sites or coming from the trail running.”

McCorkle said just a few minutes in the sun without hydrating can cause significant heat injures.

“I’ve see everything from kidney failure having to be admitted to the hospital, to people whose mental status is you can barely wake them up, because they’ve progressed on to heatstroke,” said McCorkle.

Power out? No A/C? Here’s how to survive in the Texas heat

“We’ve had to do active cooling. Ice packs under armpits, groin. Run cold saline and try to get their mental status back to normal, because that is a dangerous, dangerous thing to get yourself into,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Five area counties at 'high' risk of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of five counties in the Central Texas area are now at "high" risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC lists Mason Gillespie, Blanco, Hays and Caldwell in the "high" risk category. Meanwhile, Travis and Williamson counties, along with others, remain in the "medium" risk level.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
CBS Austin

Doctors warn public of the strain triple-digit heat can have on your heart

AUSTIN, Texas — As 2022 shapes up to be one of the hottest summers on record in Austin, doctors are warning the public of the strain triple-digit heat can have on your heart. A new study by Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiology says as temperatures spike, so do deaths from heart disease. Temperatures exceeding 100 or even temperatures in the 80s-90s with high humidity can cause a dangerous heat index that can be hard on the heart. But there are ways you can stay safe in these scorching temps.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatstroke#Exhaustion#Ice Packs#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Austin

Power outages in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy tweeted on Thursday night about power outages in South Austin. UPDATE: Power is back for the South Austin outage. They believe is a possible tree limb on the line. Crews will know more information once they arrive. Austin Energy says the outage map is...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Austonia

Austin breaks record for hottest week in history

Austin just weathered its hottest week ever as the electric grid races to keep up.July 7-13 was the hottest week-long stretch ever recorded by Camp Mabry, which has records dating back to the 1890s. The average temperature, using both the high and low from each day, came in at 92.9 degrees—0.1 degree hotter than the previous record set in August and September of 2011.It's been a record-breaking year altogether—there were 21 100-degree days in June and an unseasonably hot May, marking record-breaking heat for both months.The dramatic heat has led to a slew of other problems: Unhealthy levels of smog...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Fire burns 2 north Austin homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews said a fire burned two homes Friday morning in north Austin. One of the homes is likely a total loss, according to the fire department. AFD said one house was fully on fire when crews arrived, and the fire did spread to the outside of a second house, according to a social media post.
AUSTIN, TX
austin.com

A Guide to Spending a Day at Hippie Hollow

This hidden landmark Austin hangout can be found half an hour from Downtown Austin in the Lake Travis area. Hippie Hollow has remained mostly unchanged in the ever-changing Austin environment. The park is perhaps best known for being the only legal clothing-optional public park in Texas. Even though there is...
AUSTIN, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy