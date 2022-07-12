ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orford, OR

Quake, July 12

oregontoday.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday, July 11, on the...

oregontoday.net

ijpr.org

Southwestern Oregon hiking trail reopens after 20 years

A remote hiking trail in Southern Oregon is back open after a volunteer-led restoration effort. The Illinois River National Recreation Trail in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness was devastated by the 500,000-acre Biscuit Fire in 2002. The proliferation of brush, erosion and fire-killed logs called “jackstraws” made the trail basically impassable following...
OREGON STATE
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Unique Outdoor Concerts on S. Oregon Coast Connect You to Nature at Coos Bay, Brookings

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – A different kind of outdoor concert series is coming to the southern Oregon coast, one where taking in live music doesn't prevent you from roaming around the grounds and soaking in the beach sites and atmosphere. You're connected to the performances by a signal beamed into special headphones, so you don't miss a shade of the perfect sound mix. (Shore Acres State Park gardens - photo courtesy Friends of Shore Acres)
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

New accessible fishing pier at Bandon marina, July 12

ODFW release – The new ADA accessible fishing pier, seen here just before completion. The pier provides angling access to marine fish. BANDON, Ore – Tuesday, July 12, the Port of Bandon is officially opening and naming the new ADA accessible fishing pier on the western side of the Bandon marina riverwalk/breakwater. The event begins on site at 12:30 p.m. and media is invited. The pier is designed and built to provide people of all disabilities and ages a safe place to catch marine fish from the shore. With limited availability of shore accessible fishing along the Coquille River, this new fishing pier is a welcome and important addition for anglers. The pier’s concept has been years in the making with bank angling access near Bandon being an action item in the Port’s Strategic Plan and ODFW’s 25-Year Angling Enhancement Plan. The concept now produced a pier built to ADA standards for ramp slopes, railings, kick plates, walking and rolling surfaces, and more. Project cost was just over $565,000. ODFW’s Restoration and Enhancement Program provided $245,000 and the Port of Bandon contributed matching funds which included in-kind such as project development, fundraising, contracting, railing construction, and ongoing maintenance. Other project funders included the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, an Oregon State Parks local government grant, the Ford Family Foundation, and the City of Bandon.
BANDON, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 13

OHA report, July 12, 2022 – Cases: 1,855 new, 828,442 total; Deaths: 11 new, 7,873 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHW report, July 12, 2022 – New cases: 5; Active cases: 327; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,167.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregoncoastmagazine.com

Ride the Rails on the South Coast

Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

12-year-old Coos Bay business owner has plans for expansion

COOS BAY, Ore. — He's been in the succulent business for five years now, and 12-year-old Dax Johnson says he has his sights set on moving his business into a building. From String of Pearls to Paddle Plants, Dax's Succulents gives plant lovers an array of succulents to choose from.
oregontoday.net

Paint along #2 July 13 at NBPL, July 13

NBPL release – On Wednesday, July 13 at 11 am, North Bend Public Library’s artist-in-residence Janne LaValle will lead the second paint-along of the summer reading program. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Oregon State Park system, painters will recreate a view of the Secret Beach Trail at Samuel H. Boardman State Park. The class will be held in the meeting room and is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm. The paint-along sessions are free, and painting supplies (canvas, brushes and paints) will be provided. Space is limited, and registration for the paint along classes is strongly advised. If there are open seats at the start of the class registrations may be forfeited in favor of last-minute hopefuls. To register, please go to https://forms.office.com/r/SXjZvT9h2Z. Patrons can also call or email the library. All registrants will be contacted to confirm their reservation. This paint-along is a part of the NBPL’s summer reading program. Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website. In her paint-along sessions LaValle keeps a casual atmosphere. “As long as paint isn’t spilled on the table, there are no mistakes that can be made. This is a no-oops experience.”
NORTH BEND, OR
KTVL

Deceased 16-year-old found on roadway in Brookings

BROOKINGS — A 16-year-old male was found lying in the roadway in Brookings during the early hours of Monday, July 11. The Brookings Police Department Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the individual lying on Hemlock Street near Fern Street. BPD arrived to find the male deceased. The...
BROOKINGS, OR
oregontoday.net

$1.7-Million Jury Award against SWOCC, July 13

On July 7, an Oregon jury awarded a former nursing student at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay $1.7-million dollars after she sued the two-year institution on the grounds of alleged Harassment & Discrimination. Nicole Gililland, now a law student in Massachusetts, claimed in her lawsuit that the college discriminated against her after learning about her past in the adult industry. The 30-year old mother has worked for a few production companies between 2007 & 2009. She alleged that the college used her adult films to discriminate against her. A spokesperson for the college says “the college is disappointed with the outcome of the trial. The college is exploring options and not currently providing interviews.” Salt Lake City attorney Brandon Mark represented Gililland.
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, July 13

It is a Farmer’s Market Day in downtown Coos Bay. Vendors will be set up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) & Fourth St.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Zonta GRiTT Day Camp for Girls, July 11

Zonta release – Registration is now open for the free GRiTT day camp for girls. This year Zonta of the Coos Bay Area is offering both an introductory and intermediate program for girls ages 8-12 to learn basic construction methods using handheld tools. Introductory session: August 3-5, 2022 (9 am-2 pm) – toolbox construction; Available to youth who did not participate in the GRiTT 2021 program; Intermediate session: August 10-12, 2022 (9am-2pm) -cold box construction; Available to introductory session campers and returning 2021 campers. Included in the day camp are lunch, snacks, safety gear, GRiTT t-shirt and handheld tools (measuring tape, carpenter pencils, etc.) that participants can keep. Youth will learn basic measurements including fractions, as well as basic carpentry skills, as they construct their projects from pre-cut materials. Both sessions are capped at 20 participants. Please return completed applications to zontacba.service@gmail.com or to PO Box 245, North Bend, OR 97459 by July 15, 2022. Applicants will be notified of participation eligibility by July 22, 2022. Questions can be directed to zontacba.service@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
COOS BAY, OR
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
oregontoday.net

Summer Reading, July 12

CBPL release – Kids and teens can learn to fish at a free program at Topits Park being offered Tuesday, July 12 at 9;00am. The program is being jointly offered by the Coos Bay Public Library and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Loaner poles will be available for use. Enter to win a FREE fishing pole. Licenses required for participants ages 12 and up. Pre-registration is suggested. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at Topits Park off of Norman Avenue. In the event of rain, the event will be held at the Coos Bay Public Library. The event is being offered as part of the Coos Bay Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program. During the summer, the Library offers both a reading challenge and programming for all ages which encourage people to read, learn, connect and explore the outdoors. Beginning June 20 and continuing through August 6, participants can enroll in the challenge earn badges, rewards, and a chance to win a grand prize. This year, people can participate either online or using a paper tracking form. Challenge registration is available on the Library’s website or at the Coos Bay Public Library. For more information on Summer Reading activities or the Reading Challenge, visit the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 236 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

LWVCC Informational Forum for Potential Candidates for City Councils and Mayor Offices, July 13

The League of Women Voters of Coos County has scheduled an informational forum for persons who are interested in running for the positions of mayor or city council member. The forum will include a panel of current or past office holders and city managers from several cities in Coos County, and has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Bend City Council Chambers, 835 California Ave. in North Bend. Panel members at the forum will discuss the job requirements and scope of the offices, challenges and rewards of serving, and the kinds of education and experience that are desirable for the positions. There are open positions for city council and mayor in most cities in Coos County. The filing deadline to run for these positions is in August, and differs by city. The candidates will be on the November 8 ballot. The public is invited to attend, as well as potential candidates, and the forum will also be recorded and posted on the websites of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, www.my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county and the websites of the Cities of North Bend and Coos Bay. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The League never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to stimulate interest and participation in elections. For more information, contact LWVCC Voter Service Chair, Abigail Bok, 541-808-3051 or LWVCC President, Alice Carlson, 541-756-7290.
COOS COUNTY, OR

