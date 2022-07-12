Quake, July 12

ODFW release – The new ADA accessible fishing pier, seen here just before completion. The pier provides angling access to marine fish. BANDON, Ore – Tuesday, July 12, the Port of Bandon is officially opening and naming the new ADA accessible fishing pier on the western side of the Bandon marina riverwalk/breakwater. The event begins on site at 12:30 p.m. and media is invited. The pier is designed and built to provide people of all disabilities and ages a safe place to catch marine fish from the shore. With limited availability of shore accessible fishing along the Coquille River, this new fishing pier is a welcome and important addition for anglers. The pier’s concept has been years in the making with bank angling access near Bandon being an action item in the Port’s Strategic Plan and ODFW’s 25-Year Angling Enhancement Plan. The concept now produced a pier built to ADA standards for ramp slopes, railings, kick plates, walking and rolling surfaces, and more. Project cost was just over $565,000. ODFW’s Restoration and Enhancement Program provided $245,000 and the Port of Bandon contributed matching funds which included in-kind such as project development, fundraising, contracting, railing construction, and ongoing maintenance. Other project funders included the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, an Oregon State Parks local government grant, the Ford Family Foundation, and the City of Bandon.
Comments / 0