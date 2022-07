Northern Colorado’s Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development ends Residential Programs in a shift toward expanding Outpatient Services. Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development has successfully served youth in Northern Colorado for the past 56 years. Thousands of youth and families have benefited from its residential and outpatient programs. Turning Point shines in being agile and able to meet the emerging needs of individuals and families through an extensive continuum of care in an ever-changing world.

