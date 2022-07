The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 ends tonight at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET, which means you don't have that much time left to shop some of best gaming deals of the year at Amazon and other major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. To help you out, we've rounded up the best Prime Day gaming deals. As you'll notice, we also curated a bunch of Prime Day tech and entertainment discounts as well. Though some of these deals are only available for Amazon Prime members, other Prime Day 2022 gaming deals are up for grabs for everyone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO