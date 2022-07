Do you remember where you were when Kylie Jenner did her big post-baby body reveal on Instagram? The mirror selfie from the gym which showed a totally flat stomach and a six pack, with the phrase ‘No Days Off!’ written over it? I was in a queue in the M&S lingerie department with my four-month-old son George (who is almost the same age as Kylie’s little boy), who was crying in his buggy while I waited to pay for two of the most enormous pairs of pants I have ever bought in my life. I wanted to wail right along with him.

