ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MN

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

By TJ Leverentz
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Teenager Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Causes Crash

Andover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a weekend crash should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by distracted driving. In this case, officials say the teenage girl who was behind the wheel of a passenger vehicle that crashed into a semi-truck admitted she was watching an episode of "Stranger Things" while streaming Netflix on her phone when the crash occurred.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chisago County, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wyoming State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
North Branch, MN
Crime & Safety
Chisago County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Wyoming, MN
City
North Branch, MN
City
Wyoming Township, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
KARE 11

Life sentence handed down in murder outside Lakeville daycare

A 33-year-old Richfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Dakota County say Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry.
LAKEVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Heading South#The Twin Cities Metro#Wyoming Police Department
lptv.org

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
1520 The Ticket

Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

A firework was set off inside the Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan Tuesday night. Police said they received several calls reporting that a firework was going off just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities noted that "several" people were treated for minor injuries and released. An early investigation shows that a suspect...
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

The woman fatally shot in Apple Valley Sunday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Michelle McGill. The Apple Valley woman died of multiple gunshot wounds just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Oriole Drive, where police had been summoned on a report of shots fired. Apple Valley Police Department said several people called 911 to report "multiple people shooting at each other," in addition to a vehicle fleeing the scene.
willmarradio.com

Woman accused of using SUV to commit the 46th homicide in Minneapolis this year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman is accused of fatally running over her ex-boyfriend with an S-U-V near downtown Minneapolis. Police say the man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk early Saturday and later died of his injuries at the hospital. Investigators believe there was a domestic dispute between victim and suspect before the crash. The Minneapolis P-D says this is the 46th homicide investigation of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Shoplifting suspect's escape from police ends in fiery crash, killing passenger and dog

A passenger in a stolen vehicle that fled police following a report of shoplifting in Chisago County has died after the driver crashed into another vehicle. Authorities say that the report of shoplifting in North Branch at 10:48 a.m. Monday culminated about 15 minutes later with a crash into another vehicle on East Viking Boulevard in Anoka County, with both vehicles then catching fire.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy