Cedar Key, FL

CKAC OFCA 2023 CALL REMINDER

By BEV RINGENBERG, CEDAR KEY ARTTS CENTER
Cedar Key News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year this Old Florida Celebration of the Arts (OFCA) chooses a theme for its Annual Design Contest and this year the theme is Island Life. The OFCA working committee hopes that this theme will inspire a creative design that will be used to...

Cedar Key News

CK AUDUBON2022 MARTIN SEASON

The male birds (scouts) arrived later this year, around late February. There were already reports of birds in Southern Georgia in mid-January. Both nest box complexes were prepared and available to the birds by mid-January in anticipation of their normal arrival time to Cedar Key. The complex at the Marina...
CEDAR KEY, FL
On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages

On Top of the World, a housing development in Ocala. They will not allow signs. Talking to friends in On Top of the World I see how much better the living would be in The Villages. Think about how much better all of our lives would be, if we adopted that rule.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Authorities pull stolen car out of the Santa Fe River

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Dive teams pulled a car stolen from Gilchrist County out of the Santa Fe River. The car was first spotted by a resident last week in the river near a bridge in High Springs. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies determined it no one was inside and...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Cedar Key News

CKWSD MET - 11 JULY 2022

Editor's Note: The July 25 S[ecial Meeting noted below has been changed to July 26 at 5 pm. On Monday, July 11, 2022, at its monthly meeting, the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District met with its new General Manager James McCain and General Counsel Evan Rosenthal in place. MILLAGE...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Cedar Key News

LEVY ELECTIONS: NEW TECHNOLOGY

LEVY COUNTY UNVEILS NEW VOTING TECHNOLOGY FOR VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES. Available for the first time in the upcoming Primary Election, Levy County is offering an accessible option for voters with disabilities to access, mark, and print their ballot from home, using their home computers or smart devices. Supervisor Tammy Jones stated "previously, voters who could not see, hold, or mark a paper ballot could not vote by mail independently and privately. This service is considered a more secure method of transmitting ballots to disabled voters who cannot vote at the polls on Election Day."
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Shooting caused southbound lanes on a road in Ocala to close

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police blocked off all southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave due to a shooting. Ocala Police officers say the shooting happened at the Morgan Apartments with a vehicle crash right after that. Police blocked southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave from SW 10th St to...
OCALA, FL
FHP troopers led on high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 441 in Alachua County Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 5:00 p.m. they saw a car speeding and tailgating other vehicles on the highway south of County Road 234. Troopers used a radar gun and clocked the car traveling 67 mph in a 45 mph zone.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Missing Marion County woman found dead, no foul play suspected

Missing woman, 63-year-old Deborah Gutierrez, was found dead yesterday, July 12th. Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Public Information Officer, Zachary Moore, says there is currently no foul play suspected in her death. Gutierrez was reported missing on July 8th, Moore says. Moore says she was last seen on the night...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Marion County convenience store catches fire, no injuries reported

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Tuesday morning to battle a fire that ignited inside a convenience store in Marion County. At 5:31 a.m., multiple Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the Anthony Food Mart located at 9720 NE 21st Avenue in Anthony in reference to an alarm, according to an MCFR social media post.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Florida Highway Patrol shuts down Millhopper Road due to crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway was shut down after a driver had a medical episode and crashed. On Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed Millhopper Road west of Interstate 75 while investigating the crash. Troopers say the driver around 8:30 a.m. a man had a medical episode while...
GAINESVILLE, FL
One person hospitalized after crash with rollover on SR 200 in Ocala

One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision with rollover that occurred on State Road 200 on Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of State Road 200 and SW 23rd Avenue due to reports of a motor vehicle accident with rollover and possible entrapment.
OCALA, FL

