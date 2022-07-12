ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz’s parking garage mistake: It would undermine library project, make affordable housing harder

By Rick Longinotti
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGq0B_0gco8ceM00
Jason Architecture’s rendering of the renovated Santa Cruz library at its existing location. (Courtesy Rick Longinotti)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WY9zk_0gco8ceM00

City of Santa Cruz voters departed from historic election trends in June by defeating Measure F, which sought to add half a cent to city sales tax. It is the first sales or property tax to fail in the last 40 years. By comparison, in 2018, 72% of Santa Cruz voters passed a sales tax increase.

What explains this change?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JOOn_0gco8ceM00
Rick Longinotti, chair of the Campaign for Sustainable Transportation (courtesy of Rick Longinotti)

A poll commissioned by the city before the city council that placed the sales tax on the June ballot says, “33 percent [of respondents] said they would be much more likely to oppose the measure because ‘we cannot trust the city council to keep its promise to use the money properly unless the tax measure specifically says how the money must be used.’”

A Santa Cruz Sentinel editorial endorsed No on F vote, saying, “Many voters and residents are still angry over the 2016 Measure S countywide tax that has led to the multi-project library planned for downtown. We’ve called for a follow-up vote on this project, since the original measure said nothing about any such plan and many residents remain convinced they were deceived by the measure.”

The Sentinel is referring to the city’s proposal for a new downtown library with a 310-space parking structure and potentially over 100 units of affordable housing.

I agree with the Sentinel’s assessment.

The city’s promotion of the parking garage doesn’t meet the standards of good governance.

In December, 2016, city staff presented a proposal for a new parking structure to the city council without key information. Specifically, they presented a plan for a five-level parking structure without waiting for results of the Downtown Parking Strategic Plan – which Nelson\Nygaard consultants conducted under a $100,000 contract with the city.

When Nelson\Nygaard did submit its report, city staff never brought it to the city council for review. The contract called for a presentation to the council. That never happened. Nor was the report ever part of the council’s agenda packet.

I believe that’s because the report did not recommend a new parking structure. Instead, it says, “The most fiscally prudent approach to accommodating additional demand: modernize parking management and better align parking prices to the cost of building and maintaining the system.”

On a 4-2 vote, the council approved the concept of a parking structure, without the benefit of this crucial information.

The lack of transparency about the garage continues.

The city reports that the council could approve the mixed-use project in 2023, with construction beginning in 2024. However, there will be no construction unless the garage can secure bond financing. And there are no bond agencies that will extend credit to the city’s downtown parking district if it cannot show annual revenue to pay the bond debt.

The city budget shows in fiscal year 2022, the pandemic-afflicted downtown parking district deficit was $4 million, which is huge relative to the size of its expenditures of slightly over $8 million.

For 2023, the city projects a deficit of $2.6 million. There is no estimate for when the parking district will make ends meet, let alone generate the $2.9 million surplus city staff say is needed to make bond payments.

That surplus may never happen, as parking demand is trending downward in urban areas due, in part, to Uber and Lyft. Santa Cruz is no exception.

In 2019, parking consultant Patrick Siegman told the city council, “Downtown Santa Cruz parking demand is down 10% from its peak in 2008.” The city council already doubled parking rates beginning in 2019. There is no quick fix to bring profitability to downtown parking.

I believe our community’s best hope for getting housing built downtown anytime soon is the Our Downtown, Our Future ballot measure, which would amend the General Plan to “require, to the maximum extent feasible, that certain designated parcels situated within the City of Santa Cruz Downtown Plan area…be developed with permanently affordable housing, with parking permissible on the ground level...”

Those parcels are currently city parking lots. The General Plan would also recognize City Lot 4 (Cedar St. where the Farmers Market meets) as the “preferred long-term location of the Downtown Farmers Market as well as other fairs and public events…This policy priority shall specifically not preclude the development of affordable housing and associated uses on Lot 4.”

Without the millstone of financing a parking garage, the city’s process of developing housing on these downtown lots becomes more straightforward.

Opponents of the Our Downtown initiative adopt the false premise that we can’t have affordable housing while making a permanent home for our beloved Farmers Market on an improved community commons on Cedar Street.

Happily, we can do both.

Rick Longinotti is chair of the Campaign for Sustainable Transportation, which seeks to reduce our community’s dependency on auto travel by making it safe and convenient to get around without a private automobile. Rick is a marriage and family therapist and former electrical contractor. He has lived in Santa Cruz for 33 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oldmonterey.org

City of Monterey Upgrades Paid Parking Kiosks

The City of Monterey has just completed an upgrade to a number of parking stations in off-street locations in Downtown Old Monterey. A variety of outdated pay-and-display and pay-by-space meters have now been replaced with Flowbird Smart Parking kiosks. The new parking system features a pay-by-plate parking kiosk with a...
MONTEREY, CA
Silicon Valley

Employee parking permits go into effect in Los Gatos

Employees who work in downtown Los Gatos can now use parking permits from the town during working hours. The Los Gatos Downtown Employee Permit Parking program, which was one of many changes made to address the parking congestion downtown, went into effect July 14, following four nights of overnight construction to install signage and stall markings.
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose commissioners approve Cambrian Park Plaza redesign

A mixed-use development five years in the making is moving forward in San Jose following a recent Planning Commission vote. On Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the City Council proceed with Cambrian Village, a development that will redesign a 1950s-era shopping center at Camden and Union avenues in San Jose. The parcel is being reimagined as an 18-acre urban village combining residential and commercial uses with open space. Commissioner Michael Young was absent.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Morgan Hill Times

Santa Clara County Parks open for free July 30

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Park Charter Fund, Santa Clara County Parks is offering free admission to all Santa Clara County Parks on July 30. Residents are encouraged to celebrate the day recreating outdoors at any one of the 28 county parks. Visit www.parkhere.org for a listing of parks.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Affordable senior complex residents reach a breaking point after death goes unnoticed for days.

Marilyn Winton told one neighbor she was antisocial after he attempted to make friendly conversation two years ago. After that, the neighbor almost never saw her, except only in flashes as she entered her apartment at the 200-unit Pacific Meadows affordable senior apartment complex off of Carmel Valley Road. When he and other residents didn’t see the 76-year-old woman for an extended period of time in June, it wasn’t that unusual. It was the odor that started around mid-June that was a tipoff that there might be something amiss.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley school district exhales as bond measure passes

Santa Clara County voters approved funding more than $24 million in education in June, but one school district held its breath for days hoping the bond measure would pass. Fremont Union High School District’s Measure G required 55% voter approval and just squeaked by with 55.71% in the June 7 primary. The district asked residents to approve a $275 million school bond to upgrade classrooms, labs and facilities. The measure will raise about $18.2 million annually until 2052, at a rate of 1.5 cents per $100 of assessed residential property values.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Parking Garage#Parking Lots#City Council
pajaronian.com

Harkins Slough Road gets makeover

WATSONVILLE—Work is now complete on a pedestrian, bike and traffic safety project on Harkins Slough Road. The job, which is part of a city-wide project to address transportation safety issues, runs between South Green Valley Road and Ford Street and includes a swath of Walker Street. Fresh lane striping,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
kalw.org

Area set aside for RVs sparks dispute in San Jose

The San Jose Spotlight reported that more than 100 people showed up to a virtual community meeting Wednesday led by Councilmember Sergio Jimenez's office to share concerns over a safe parking program at the VTA Santa Teresa station parking lot. The San Jose City Council is set to approve a...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS San Francisco

Boaters residing in South San Francisco marina told to find new place to live

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – People who've called South San Francisco's Oyster Cove Marina home, in some cases for many years, are being told they have to find a new place to live.It's a tough pill for many to swallow, like Matt Klein, who's lived on a boat in the Oyster Cove Marina for 17 years."It's not just because it's a low-income and low-impact housing. It's what we want to do," Klein told KPIX 5. "We are going to be left homeless. We were given a very, very swift notice after very little warning."Residents received a notice on June 16th from...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Pleasure Point is not a place for high rises: Rezone our neighborhood the right way

The neighborhood group Save Pleasure Point wants to protect the culture and character of its eclectic coastline community by preventing Santa Cruz County from rezoning Portola Drive to the maximum urban density allowable under code. The group isn't against building, members write — just against what it sees as too much building too fast for an area it says is already burdened with parking, traffic and safety concerns. Save Pleasure Point offers an alternative solution.
PLEASURE POINT, CA
benitolink.com

Paine’s Restaurant & Bar changing hands

Gustavo Gonzalez and Gustavo Gonzalez, Jr. will co-manage Paine's Restaurant & Bar. Photo by John Chadwell. In May 2020, John Kouretas, 63, owner of Paine’s Restaurant and Bar in Hollister for 42 years, was wondering if he could continue to stay open amid the COVID shelter-in-place order. Over two years later, the restaurant has survived, but Kouretas has had enough. He’s calling it quits.
HOLLISTER, CA
padailypost.com

6-story apartment complex proposed on El Camino

This story was first published in Saturday’s Daily Post. If you want to get the important local news first, pick up the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. Daily Post Staff Writer. One of the largest and tallest apartment complexes proposed in recent years in Palo Alto...
PALO ALTO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
908
Followers
754
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy