We humans with asthma can have a tough time without our inhalers. But what about our furry friends? Can dogs have asthma? Do they have inhalers, too?. Yes and yes, according to Lori Bierbrier, DVM and ASPCA Community Medicine's senior medical director. Asthma in dogs is usually caused by allergies, she says, but it's still not very common—and you'll want to make sure your pup isn't wheezing because of another breathing condition.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO