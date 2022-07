NEW YORK – Jake Paul couldn’t believe what Hasim Rahman Jr.’s father said Tuesday about his upcoming opponent. The younger Rahman reminded Paul that the former heavyweight champion’s blunt assessment of his son’s career wasn’t anything he hadn’t heard before his father criticized him during their press conference at Madison Square Garden. Nevertheless, Paul and others in attendance seemed surprised to hear Rahman’s harsh criticism of a career in which his son has gone 12-1, including six knockouts, in 13 heavyweight fights.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO