ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn stabbing: Bay Ridge man found dead in building’s hall

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdySt_0gco7szb00
(Getty Images)

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Bay Ridge man was found fatally stabbed in the hallway of his apartment building by police who initially responded to reports of a second bloodied man, according to authorities.

The body of Sean Cregg, 39, was found in the hallway of his building on 76th Street near Third Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Police only made the discovery because of a 911 call alerting them to another man bleeding from his wrist in front of the building, per authorities. Responding officers found Jaymir Brasby, 22, standing outside the building with cuts to his hands, authorities said. Brasby, of Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania, was transported to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

As the officers investigated the incident, they found Cregg unconscious inside the building with a stab wound to his back, officials said. Responders pronounced him dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Brasby was then arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Homeless man found dead in Central Park in 2021 was strangled: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A homeless man was strangled in Central Park, police said Friday after a months-long investigation. Elvia Garcia, 26, was found lying face up on the grass of A Native Meadow near the East 65th Street and East Drive on Sept. 22, 2021 around 8:20 a.m., officials said. Garcia, unconscious and unresponsive, had a rope tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally struck in East Village hit-and-run: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Officers discovered an unconscious man, 21, in the middle of an East Village street early Thursday morning. He was found near East Houston Street and Second Avenue and pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital. Police said the man appears to have been hit by a vehicle. An […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Chase bank guard stabbed in neck at Manhattan branch: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A security guard at a Chase Bank on Manhattan’s Upper East Side was stabbed in the neck Friday morning, leaving the victim in what police described as critical condition. The victim was on duty at the Chase branch on East 86th Street near Second Avenue when the attack occurred […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Stray bullet hits woman inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 37-year-old woman was shot in her apartment by a stray bullet early on Thursday, police said. She was inside the Troy Avenue apartment when a bullet went through the window and struck her index finger around 1:20 a.m., officials said. She’s not believed to have been the intended target. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Ridge#Apartment Building#Murder#Violent Crime#Nanty Glo
PIX11

Subway riders on edge after Upper West Side attack

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — In 2022 so far, 1,200 transit crimes have been reported to the NYPD. That’s a 54.4% increase from the same time period in 2021, when 777 crimes were reported. The latest attack: A stabbing on the Upper West Side. Police said a 62-year-old man was riding the train about […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Long Island man allegedly laid tire spikes near police stations

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Mineola man allegedly laid tire spikes near Nassau County Police facilities five times since May, damaging multiple vehicles, authorities said Friday in announcing the suspect’s arrest. Manuel Reis, 59, was arrested Thursday at his Mineola home on charges including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and obstructing governmental administration, officials said. Between […]
MINEOLA, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman fatally stabbed, husband arrested in murder: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was found fatally stabbed inside her Bedford Park apartment building on Thursday, and her husband was taken into custody, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. found Monica Akua, 52, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside her high-rise apartment building on West […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man, 62, stabbed in stomach on Manhattan subway platform

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An attacker followed a man from a train onto a subway platform, then stabbed the man in the stomach on Thursday, police said. The 62-year-old victim was on a train with the suspect near the Broadway and West 72nd Street station, officials said. The suspect got agitated without provocation, followed the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Video: Man tries to snatch French Bulldog in Financial District

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A would-be thief was caught on video attempting to steal a woman’s dog as she walked into a Manhattan office building. The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. on June 21, police said Thursday. The suspect followed the woman and the dog into the building. On surveillance video, the suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD video: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn street, wounding woman

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman hopped out of a car and opened fire on a Sheepshead Bay street early Sunday, striking a woman in the elbow, according to police. Surveillance video released by the NYPD opens with a dark gray sedan pulling to the side of the road near Shore Parkway and East […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Alleged stabber of homeless NYC men held, grim details revealed

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of stabbing three fellow homeless men in Manhattan, one of them fatally, was ordered held without bail during a court appearance on Thursday, as prosecutors detailed “a heinous and chilling pattern of violent crimes.” Now formally charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, Trevon Murphy, 40, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting sees man struck in face at housing development

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face in the courtyard of NYCHA’s Edenwald Houses early Thursday, according to authorities. The victim, 44, was struck by gunfire at the development near 229th Drive North and East 229th Street around 12:20 a.m., police said. The assailant, who remained at large as of […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy