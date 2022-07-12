Brooklyn stabbing: Bay Ridge man found dead in building’s hall

(Getty Images)

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Bay Ridge man was found fatally stabbed in the hallway of his apartment building by police who initially responded to reports of a second bloodied man, according to authorities.

The body of Sean Cregg, 39, was found in the hallway of his building on 76th Street near Third Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Police only made the discovery because of a 911 call alerting them to another man bleeding from his wrist in front of the building, per authorities. Responding officers found Jaymir Brasby, 22, standing outside the building with cuts to his hands, authorities said. Brasby, of Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania, was transported to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

As the officers investigated the incident, they found Cregg unconscious inside the building with a stab wound to his back, officials said. Responders pronounced him dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Brasby was then arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.