Lee County, FL

More Explores: Beach Brothers BBQ

By Rachel Anderson
 3 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Brisket and burnt ends and BBQ, oh my!

More Explores got a peek behind the curtain at the process that the award winning Beach Brothers BBQ goes through to make their incredible food.

It’s hours of tender love and dedication on the old fashioned wood burning smoker. Fun fact: each smoker has a name!

They smoke fall off the bone ribs, juicy brisket and burnt ends that you’ll dream about later. Plus, pulled chicken, pulled pork and a dozen different sides! We hear the Flaming Mac is practically famous.

Keep up to date with where Beach Brothers BBQ is setting up on Facebook!

Today, from 11am-2pm or sell out, they’ll be at 2605 Skyline Blvd. next to Auto Zone. Tomorrow night, they’ll be set up at Hump Day Hangout from 5-7pm at 4150 Hancock Bridge Pkwy. Thursday, find them at 22901 Marsh Landing Blvd!

WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach restaurant faces over $650K in fines after magistrate ruling

Sunset Beach Tropical Grill in Fort Myers Beach faces nearly three-quarters of a $1 million in fines after a special magistrate hearing two weeks ago. Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is popular at the beach, but now the owner of Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is being told he has to pay over $670,000 in fines based on a magistrate’s ruling during a special hearing.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Eagle 102.3

Man Builds Roller Coaster in Backyard

I've been saying since the initial lockdowns, to set goals for yourself. When this is all over, you're not going to want to tell your friends you got to level 280 on Candy Crush. You'll want to tell them about the new skills you learned, or like this guy from Florida who built a roller coaster in his own backyard.
FLORIDA STATE
