Fish and Game investigates decapitated geese in Bear Lake County

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Oneida; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Northwestern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 305 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles northeast of Minidoka to near Lake Walcott to 6 miles southeast of Almo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include American Falls, Malta, Neeley, western American Falls Reservoir, southern Lake Walcott, Aberdeen, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Pilar Butte, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir and Bridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO