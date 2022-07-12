ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake County, ID

Fish and Game investigates decapitated geese in Bear Lake County

By SVI Staff
svinews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story courtesy of EastIdahoNews.com. The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking the public’s help in solving a particularly unusual wildlife case...

svinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Firefighters contain small blaze near Montpelier

On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, a wildfire broke out at the Montpelier Wildlife Management Area in Bear Lake County. Responders included local farmers, Bear Lake County Volunteer fire personnel, Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office and fire personnel with the US Forest Service. An officer with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game also responded.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
svinews.com

LC Sheriff’s Office seeking information about dead bulls

The following is a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance into the investigation of three dead Angus bulls south of Kemmerer in the county. The Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe that the death of the bulls...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

'This could have easily turned into horrific tragedy': Overloaded boat with seven people on board and no life jackets capsizes on local reservoir

At about 4:30 a.m. on July 10, 2022, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was made aware of a boat that had sunk on the Blackfoot Reservoir north of Soda Springs. The initial report indicated that seven people had been aboard the vessel and all seven had made it safely to shore. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol was activated and responded to the area along with Caribou County EMS. ...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
upr.org

Police chief Ulysses Black resigns following DUI charge in Idaho

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black resigned last week after being charged with a DUI in Idaho. According to a letter from Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox and Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, Black’s resignation became effective July 7. Cox and Peterson wrote that Black is resigning from his position because of “personal reasons” and that he is going to transition into retirement, with the DUI arrest not being mentioned anywhere at all.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, ID
City
Montpelier, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Bear Lake County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Bear Lake County, ID
Crime & Safety
svinews.com

What if there was a school shooting in Lincoln County?

On May 24, 2022, an 18-year old gunman walked into Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas and murdered 19 children and two teachers in one of the latest and all-to-frequent mass shootings in the United States. It is human nature to ponder what might happen and what could happen locally as...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
KSLTV

Man dies on SR-15 after he swerved to avoid collision

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A 21-year-old man died Sunday after he swerved to avoid a head-on collision and was ejected from his vehicle in Cache County. The incident happened on milepost 26 of state Route 15 just before 5:45 p.m. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said the driver...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley Cruising Association to bring community, cars to Logan family’s home

After one family couldn’t make it to this year’s Cache Valley Cruise-In, the Cache Valley Cruising Association decided to bring the car show to them. John Amundsen has long loved classic cars and attending shows in the valley. He has been fighting brain cancer for 11 years and was recently moved to hospice care. His son, Colby, who shares his deep love of cars, developed a blood disease as a toddler and is under 24-hour care.
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Geese#Decapitated#Idaho Fish#Idaho Department Of Fish
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Oneida, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Oneida; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Northwestern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 305 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles northeast of Minidoka to near Lake Walcott to 6 miles southeast of Almo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include American Falls, Malta, Neeley, western American Falls Reservoir, southern Lake Walcott, Aberdeen, Rockland, Cold Water Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Pilar Butte, Idahome, Sublett Reservoir and Bridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Bonneville; Caribou The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho Northern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho Central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 444 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rose, or near Blackfoot, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackfoot, Goshen, Shelley, Firth, Rose, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Groveland, Basalt, Trail Creek Campground and Wapello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

What's Up WIth That? Smith's Marketplace in Logan adding fuel center

Question: Something is being built on the northwest corner of the Smith’s Marketplace parking lot on Main Street in Logan. Is it yet another new fast-food restaurant?. Answer: Good guess, but the new retail feature on that corner will offer another product in high demand: gasoline. No firm opening...
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy