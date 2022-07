The baseball and softball fields at Enterprise State Community College are receiving some upgrades for future players and fans to enjoy. The $1.25 million project, which began in July, will include the installation of new bleachers, press boxes, backstops and netting for both sports. A new, code-compliant concession stand with restrooms will also be constructed in the complex, and irrigation and landscaping will be added to the area. The project is expected to be completed by mid-October.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO