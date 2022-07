One of the most promising areas of research to obtain practical advantage is Quantum Machine Learning which was born as a result of cross-fertilisation of ideas between Quantum Computing and Classical Machine Learning. In this paper, we apply Quantum Machine Learning (QML) frameworks to improve binary classification models for noisy datasets which are prevalent in financial datasets. The metric we use for assessing the performance of our quantum classifiers is the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve AUC"“ROC. By combining such approaches as hybrid-neural networks, parametric circuits, and data re-uploading we create QML inspired architectures and utilise them for the classification of non-convex 2 and 3-dimensional figures. An extensive benchmarking of our new FULL HYBRID classifiers against existing quantum and classical classifier models, reveals that our novel models exhibit better learning characteristics to asymmetrical Gaussian noise in the dataset compared to known quantum classifiers and performs equally well for existing classical classifiers, with a slight improvement over classical results in the region of the high noise.

