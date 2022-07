July 14, 2022 - According to a recent report from Smart Growth America, the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area is the fourth most dangerous region in the U.S. for pedestrians. The urban development advocacy group ranked the nation’s metro areas by pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents between 2016 and 2020. With 3.5 deaths per 100,000 people, pedestrians are more likely to die taking a stroll in Tampa than in places like Miami, Atlanta and Los Angeles. The Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro was the most deadly area for pedestrians, while Florida ranked second among states. Smart Growth America ranked New Mexico as the most dangerous state for pedestrians. Read the full report here.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO