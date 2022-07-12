ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mo Farah says he was trafficked to the U.K. and forced into child labor

By Bill Chappell
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

"Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name — or, it's not the reality," Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah said, in a clip from an upcoming documentary.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Sir Mo Farah lifts lid on experiences of childhood neglect

Sir Mo Farah has revealed how he was made to work for food by the family who adopted him after being trafficked to the UK as a child. You can see 'The Real Mo Farah' on Wednesday 13th July from 6am on iPlayer and 9pm on BBC One.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'She's alive?': Mo Farah reveals incredible moment a mystery woman handed him a photo of his Somalian mother and a cassette with a recording of her voice... years after he was illegally trafficked into UK

This is the extraordinary moment Sir Mo Farah learned the truth about his child trafficking ordeal and that his mother was alive after her female friend came to a restaurant where he worked in London and handed him a photo and cassette of her telling him she loved him. Britain's...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Farah
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Child Labor#Somalia#British Royal Family
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Prince Harry Article in The Mail on Sunday Was “Defamatory,” Judge Rules

Parts of an article in The Mail on Sunday about Prince Harry’s legal claim against the British government’s Home Office was defamatory, a High Court judge in London has ruled. The Duke of Sussex had filed a claim against the newspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers Limited in February after an article that, his team claimed, caused “serious damage to his reputation and substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress, which is continuing.” A judge on Friday ruled that parts of the article were indeed defamatory.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' Comparisons and 'Benny Hill' Theme: Hugh Grant and Other Stars React to Boris Johnson...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Novak Djokovic could receive big news on Australia ban

Novak Djokovic could receive some big news on his ban from Australia. The 9-time Australian Open champion was unable to compete in this year’s event due to major action taken against him by the Australian government. Djokovic is unvaccinated against COVID-19, which is a requirement to travel to Australia (unless other circumstances are met). Djokovic received a visa because he claimed to have recently recovered from COVID.
TENNIS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy