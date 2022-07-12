Mo Farah says he was trafficked to the U.K. and forced into child labor

Parts of an article in The Mail on Sunday about Prince Harry’s legal claim against the British government’s Home Office was defamatory, a High Court judge in London has ruled. The Duke of Sussex had filed a claim against the newspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers Limited in February after an article that, his team claimed, caused “serious damage to his reputation and substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress, which is continuing.” A judge on Friday ruled that parts of the article were indeed defamatory.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' Comparisons and 'Benny Hill' Theme: Hugh Grant and Other Stars React to Boris Johnson...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO